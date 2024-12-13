For an upcoming virtual parent info night, imagine crafting a 60-second welcoming message designed to greet incoming parents. This heartwarming video should feature a friendly AI avatar introducing the school's unique spirit and key faculty members, set against a backdrop of cheerful, softly lit campus footage accompanied by an uplifting orchestral score. The primary goal is to make parents feel instantly welcomed and informed, effectively leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars for a personalized yet professional presentation.

Generate Video