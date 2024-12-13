Craft a captivating 45-second painting tutorial video designed for aspiring artists and absolute beginners, teaching them a foundational watercolor technique. The visual style should be bright and encouraging, featuring clear close-ups of brush strokes and paint blending, while the audio consists of an upbeat, friendly voiceover guiding each step and cheerful background music. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to create an engaging and easy-to-follow narration.

Generate Video