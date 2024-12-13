For a 30-second short video, target small business owners who are overwhelmed by traditional ad creation, highlighting how our AI video generator simplifies the process. The visual style should be bright and encouraging, transitioning from a cluttered desk to a streamlined, digital creation process, accompanied by an uplifting, friendly voiceover. Emphasize the ease of turning a simple script into a polished ad using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, transforming how they approach paid ads video generation.

Generate Video