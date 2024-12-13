Package Deal Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos Easily

Generate engaging product videos and more with ease, taking advantage of intuitive Templates & scenes to simplify your content creation.

Create a compelling 60-second product video showcasing the key features of a new eco-friendly gadget, targeting small business owners looking for sustainable solutions. The visual style should be clean and modern, featuring crisp product shots and an upbeat background track, enhanced by a professional AI avatar explaining the benefits using HeyGen's AI avatars feature and pre-designed Templates & scenes.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Package Deal Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional videos from concept to completion with our all-in-one online video maker, designed to streamline your entire production process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project with Ease
Begin by creating your video using professional "video templates" that fit any need, ensuring a quick and easy start to your project.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Visuals and Audio
Enhance your story by adding "AI avatars", selecting diverse stock media, and generating natural-sounding voiceovers to bring your message to life.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Branding
Refine your video's appearance by applying your "Branding controls (logo, colors)" for a consistent look, and automatically generate accurate subtitles for accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your creation by choosing your desired output resolution and "aspect-ratio resizing & exports", then share your polished "product video" across all platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen functions as your ultimate package deal video maker, leveraging AI to simplify the creation of diverse marketing videos. This online video maker empowers users to quickly create professional videos for various needs.

Showcase Customer Success

.

Craft compelling AI videos to highlight customer success stories, building trust and demonstrating product value effectively to prospects.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging marketing videos?

HeyGen empowers users to create professional marketing videos with ease. Leverage our extensive library of video templates and intuitive tools to bring your creative vision to life, ensuring your messages resonate effectively.

What features make HeyGen an efficient AI video maker for product videos?

As a powerful AI video maker, HeyGen streamlines the creation of high-quality product videos. Our platform allows you to quickly generate content from text, utilize AI avatars, and employ drag-and-drop functionality for efficient video editing.

Can I customize the look and feel of my videos, including adding music, with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust customization options to ensure your videos perfectly align with your brand. Easily add music, integrate your branding controls like logos and colors, and adjust scene elements for a truly unique and professional output.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating various types of online video content, such as social media videos?

Yes, HeyGen is an incredibly versatile online video maker perfect for creating a wide array of content. Whether you need compelling social media videos, informative explainers, or engaging product videos, HeyGen provides the tools to create videos for diverse platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo