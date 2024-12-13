Create Stunning Videos with Our Video Maker

Boost engagement and conversion with customizable video templates and AI avatars for a seamless branding strategy.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
In a 60-second product video, demonstrate how HeyGen's AI avatars can revolutionize your branding strategy. Aimed at small business owners and entrepreneurs, this video will focus on the customization options available to create a unique corporate identity. The visual style will be sleek and professional, with a clear voiceover to guide viewers through the features.
Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second overview video for HeyGen's video templates, designed for educators and trainers looking to enhance their engagement and conversion rates. This video will emphasize the ease of use and flexibility of the templates, with a clean and modern visual style. Subtle background music will complement the informative voiceover, making it both educational and appealing.
Prompt 3
Craft a 90-second technical tutorial video for HeyGen's video editor, aimed at video editing enthusiasts and professionals. This video will delve into the technical aspects of aspect-ratio resizing and exports, showcasing the platform's versatility. The visual style will be detailed and instructional, with a calm and clear voiceover to ensure viewers can follow along easily.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Video Maker for Creating Engaging Content

Follow these four simple steps to create professional explainer videos that enhance your branding strategy and boost engagement.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Start by selecting a video template that aligns with your corporate identity. This will provide a structured foundation for your explainer video, ensuring consistency and professionalism.
2
Step 2
Customize with Branding Controls
Apply your unique branding elements such as logos and colors using HeyGen's branding controls. This step is crucial for maintaining your corporate identity and enhancing brand recognition.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Subtitles
Enhance your video with HeyGen's voiceover generation and subtitle features. These elements will make your content more accessible and engaging, catering to a wider audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. Share it across your platforms to maximize engagement and conversion.

HeyGen revolutionizes the way you create overview videos by offering a seamless, AI-powered video maker that enhances engagement and conversion. With intuitive video templates and a drag-and-drop editor, HeyGen simplifies the process of crafting explainer and product videos, aligning perfectly with your branding strategy and corporate identity.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your brand's impact by transforming customer testimonials into dynamic, engaging video narratives.

How does HeyGen enhance video creation with AI avatars?

HeyGen leverages AI avatars to bring a unique and engaging element to your videos, making them stand out. This feature is perfect for explainer videos and product demonstrations, adding a creative touch that aligns with your branding strategy.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including branding controls like logo and color integration, ensuring your videos reflect your corporate identity. The drag-and-drop editor simplifies the process, allowing for seamless adjustments and personalization.

Can HeyGen assist in creating explainer videos efficiently?

Yes, HeyGen excels in creating explainer videos by offering text-to-video capabilities from scripts and a variety of video templates. This streamlines the production process, enhancing engagement and conversion rates.

What features does HeyGen offer for enhancing video accessibility?

HeyGen enhances video accessibility with features like voiceover generation and subtitles/captions. These tools ensure your content is accessible to a wider audience, improving overall engagement.

