Overlay Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos with Ease
Craft captivating videos with seamless picture-in-picture effects and elevate your content using HeyGen's AI avatars for dynamic storytelling.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Elevate your video content with HeyGen, an intuitive AI video maker that acts as a powerful overlay video maker. Easily integrate dynamic elements and effects, simplifying the video editing process for compelling visuals.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Generate engaging social media videos instantly, enhancing content with dynamic text and graphic overlays to capture audience attention.
Create High-Performing Ad Campaigns.
Create high-performing video ads rapidly, integrating powerful calls-to-action and brand overlays for maximum impact and conversions.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen function as an advanced overlay video maker?
HeyGen allows you to seamlessly integrate various elements, making it a robust overlay video maker. You can add diverse graphics, text, or even 'Picture in picture' effects directly within your AI-generated videos, enhancing your content with dynamic visual layers online.
What specific editing tools does HeyGen offer for video overlay adjustments?
HeyGen provides powerful video editor tools to fine-tune your video overlay elements. Users can easily change transparency levels, add text, or apply various effects, ensuring precise control over the visual presentation without a watermark.
Does HeyGen allow users to create videos without watermarks?
Yes, HeyGen empowers you to produce professional-grade videos completely free of distracting watermarks. This ensures your final output, whether a simple video overlay or a complex production, maintains a clean and branded appearance that is fully yours.
Can HeyGen be used as a comprehensive online video maker for various content needs?
Absolutely, HeyGen serves as a comprehensive online video maker and editor, streamlining the entire video creation process. It offers extensive features for generating dynamic content, including advanced overlay capabilities, AI avatars, and more to craft your perfect video.