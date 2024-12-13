Outreach Video Maker: Boost Your Sales Engagement

Create personalized video messages for sales teams, dramatically increasing engagement with the power of AI avatars.

Imagine crafting a highly effective 30-second personalized video outreach message targeting new B2B sales leads, designed to quickly grab their attention. This video should feature a professional yet approachable AI avatar delivering a concise value proposition, aiming for a warm and direct visual and audio style to cut through the noise of traditional cold emails.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 45-second video for sales follow-ups, specifically for marketing teams looking to share in sales & marketing emails after initial contact. The video should explain key benefits with a clear, informative visual and audio style, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to ensure accurate and engaging communication of product features.
Prompt 2
Create a 60-second video for a cold outreach campaign, aimed at small business owners who are unfamiliar with your services, using an authentic and personable visual and audio style to build trust. This outreach video maker concept will utilize voiceover generation to deliver a clear, concise introduction to your solution, making a genuine human connection despite the initial unfamiliarity.
Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 40-second explainer video demonstrating a new product feature, intended for enterprise sales teams to quickly educate themselves or potential clients. This sales video software approach will employ HeyGen's templates & scenes to present complex information in a modern, clean, and instructional visual style with a confident and clear audio narration.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Outreach Video Maker Works

Streamline your sales and marketing efforts by creating impactful, personalized video messages that engage prospects and drive action, all from one powerful platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Personalized Video
Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars or record your screen to craft compelling, personalized video messages specifically designed for effective cold outreach.
2
Step 2
Enhance with Professional Touches
Select from a library of video templates and apply your unique branding controls, including custom logos and colors, for a polished and consistent look.
3
Step 3
Integrate Engagement Elements
Drive prospect interaction by seamlessly adding Custom CTAs directly into your video or connecting to Embedded Calendars for effortless scheduling.
4
Step 4
Distribute and Track Results
Easily share your impactful video outreach in sales & marketing emails, then gain valuable insights with Detailed Viewer Analytics to refine your strategy.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers sales teams with an intuitive outreach video maker, enabling personalized video outreach campaigns. Leverage AI-powered video creation to generate impactful messages fast.

Share Compelling Customer Success

.

Showcase authentic customer success stories with engaging AI videos, building trust and credibility with potential clients during outreach.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as an effective outreach video maker for sales teams?

HeyGen empowers sales teams to create highly personalized video messages effortlessly. With its AI-powered video creation capabilities, you can quickly generate customized outreach videos, incorporating unique AI avatars and text-to-video features to engage prospects effectively in cold outreach campaigns.

What features does HeyGen offer for personalized video outreach?

For personalized video outreach, HeyGen provides robust tools to create engaging and relevant content. Users can leverage AI avatars and text-to-video functionality to tailor messages, enhance engagement with interactive video elements, and include Custom CTAs directly within their personalized video messages.

Does HeyGen provide analytics or CRM integrations for sales videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports sales video strategies with Detailed Viewer Analytics to track engagement and performance. It also facilitates seamless workflows through CRM integrations, allowing you to share in sales & marketing emails and manage your video outreach platforms efficiently.

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of sales video content?

HeyGen significantly streamlines sales video content creation through its intuitive interface and AI-powered video creation tools. Users can utilize pre-designed video templates, incorporate screen recording, and convert scripts into professional videos quickly, making it an ideal sales video software for busy professionals.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo