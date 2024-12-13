Easy Outlook Video Maker for Professional Email Campaigns

Generate high-quality videos for your emails quickly. Our easy video maker integrates seamlessly, allowing you to create videos with professional AI avatars.

Create a compelling 45-second email video for sales professionals, designed to deliver a concise weekly performance update directly into their inboxes. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and upbeat, using professional yet friendly visuals, while the clear voiceover uses HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to ensure rapid production and consistent messaging, making it a truly quick video maker.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Outlook Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional videos with HeyGen that you can share directly in your Outlook communications, engaging your audience like never before.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin by creating a new video project within HeyGen. Utilize our diverse 'Templates & scenes' to quickly lay out your video's structure, transforming your ideas into a visual story.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Content
Populate your video with compelling visuals and audio. Access our extensive 'Media library/stock support' to select high-quality stock media, ensuring your message is clear and captivating.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI Tools
Refine your video with HeyGen's powerful 'AI tools'. Incorporate lifelike 'AI avatars' to present your content, adding a professional and engaging touch to your message.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once your video is complete, finalize it for distribution. Use our 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' feature to generate your video in the desired format, ready to be shared with your Outlook contacts.

Transform your communication with HeyGen, the ultimate outlook video maker and online video editor. Easily create videos and compelling content, streamlining your workflow directly for Outlook.

Engaging Customer Testimonials

Create persuasive video testimonials to build trust and demonstrate value, ideal for sharing with prospects and clients via email.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create videos efficiently?

HeyGen is an intuitive video maker that enables you to quickly generate professional videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. It streamlines the video creation process, making it easy to produce high-quality content without extensive editing software experience.

Does HeyGen offer advanced AI tools for video editing?

Yes, HeyGen integrates powerful AI tools, including customizable AI avatars and advanced text-to-video from script functionality. You can also leverage robust voiceover generation to enhance your video content seamlessly.

Can I use HeyGen to make videos for Outlook or email marketing?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to make your own videos optimized for various platforms, including email campaigns and Outlook. You can easily create videos and export them in suitable aspect ratios for effective distribution.

What customization and branding options are available when creating videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including a rich media library with stock media, templates, and branding controls for logos and colors. You can also add subtitles and captions, ensuring your videos perfectly align with your brand identity.

