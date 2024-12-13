Your Go-To Outlet Promo Video Maker for Easy Promotion

Quickly make engaging promotional videos using rich video templates and scenes to boost your sales.

For small business owners launching a new product, craft a compelling 30-second "Promo Video Maker" creation using HeyGen's diverse "Templates & scenes" capability. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring crisp product shots and engaging animated overlays, complemented by an upbeat, contemporary audio track to convey excitement and professionalism. This short video aims to make product launches effortlessly professional for a discerning audience.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Outlet Promo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning promotional videos to showcase your products and drive engagement with our intuitive AI-powered platform.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting from our diverse range of "Templates & scenes" to kickstart your promotional video. Our rich video templates provide a professional foundation.
2
Step 2
Add Your Brand Assets
Personalize your video by integrating your own visuals or utilizing content from our extensive "Media library/stock support" to match your brand's unique style.
3
Step 3
Apply AI Enhancements
Enhance clarity and reach by easily generating accurate "Subtitles/captions" for your promotional video, ensuring your message is accessible to a wider audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Review your completed "Promotional Videos" and utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to prepare them for seamless sharing across all desired platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen serves as the premier AI promo video maker, empowering users to create compelling promotional videos for their outlets quickly. Leverage AI video creation and rich templates to make effective promo videos with ease.

Showcase Customer Success

.

Highlight positive customer experiences through compelling AI-powered video testimonials, building trust and attracting new customers.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create stunning promotional videos effortlessly?

HeyGen's intuitive AI Promo Video Maker streamlines video creation, allowing you to quickly produce high-quality promotional videos. Leverage rich video templates and an extensive media library to effortlessly make promo videos that captivate your audience.

What kind of rich video templates are available for creative promo videos in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a diverse selection of rich video templates, specifically designed to spark your creativity and simplify your video creation process. These templates support dynamic text animations and include branding controls to ensure your promotional videos reflect your unique style.

Can HeyGen's AI features enhance the creative impact of my promotional videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and AI-powered voiceover generation to bring your script to life, adding a unique and professional touch to your promotional videos. This innovative Video Maker helps you create impactful videos without complex editing.

How does HeyGen assist in making my promotional videos accessible to a wider audience?

HeyGen supports various aspect ratios and automatically generates subtitles and captions, ensuring your video content is accessible and engaging across multiple platforms. With HeyGen, your promotional videos can effectively reach diverse audiences, making your video creation inclusive.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo