Your Go-To Outlet Promo Video Maker for Easy Promotion
Quickly make engaging promotional videos using rich video templates and scenes to boost your sales.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen serves as the premier AI promo video maker, empowering users to create compelling promotional videos for their outlets quickly. Leverage AI video creation and rich templates to make effective promo videos with ease.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly produce impactful advertisements and promotional videos using AI, driving engagement and results for your outlet.
Engaging Social Media Videos.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and short clips to promote your products or services effectively.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create stunning promotional videos effortlessly?
HeyGen's intuitive AI Promo Video Maker streamlines video creation, allowing you to quickly produce high-quality promotional videos. Leverage rich video templates and an extensive media library to effortlessly make promo videos that captivate your audience.
What kind of rich video templates are available for creative promo videos in HeyGen?
HeyGen offers a diverse selection of rich video templates, specifically designed to spark your creativity and simplify your video creation process. These templates support dynamic text animations and include branding controls to ensure your promotional videos reflect your unique style.
Can HeyGen's AI features enhance the creative impact of my promotional videos?
Absolutely! HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and AI-powered voiceover generation to bring your script to life, adding a unique and professional touch to your promotional videos. This innovative Video Maker helps you create impactful videos without complex editing.
How does HeyGen assist in making my promotional videos accessible to a wider audience?
HeyGen supports various aspect ratios and automatically generates subtitles and captions, ensuring your video content is accessible and engaging across multiple platforms. With HeyGen, your promotional videos can effectively reach diverse audiences, making your video creation inclusive.