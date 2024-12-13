Your Ultimate Outbound Video Generator for Lead Generation

Scale your personalized video prospecting efforts with intelligent AI avatars that engage prospects effortlessly.

Explore how modern AI video generators can seamlessly integrate into your existing tech stack in a 90-second technical demonstration video, targeting IT managers and developers. The visual style should be clean and schematic, highlighting data flow and API integration points, complemented by a professional, informative audio style, showcasing HeyGen's robust aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
For marketing technologists and sales operations professionals, craft a 1-minute instructional video illustrating the power of personalized video at scale using advanced voice cloning. Employ a modern visual style that clearly demonstrates automated data piping, paired with a confident, instructional audio, featuring HeyGen's precise voiceover generation capabilities.
Prompt 2
Discover the future of interactive content with a 2-minute explanatory video aimed at product managers and solution architects, delving into the creation and deployment of sophisticated digital avatars. This video should adopt a futuristic visual style emphasizing avatar customization and realism, supported by an engaging, educational audio experience, all made possible through HeyGen's cutting-edge AI avatars.
Prompt 3
Elevate your sales outreach by creating a compelling 45-second video demonstrating effective video prospecting strategies, designed for sales development representatives and BDRs. Utilize a dynamic visual style that illustrates practical application within typical sales workflows, delivered with an upbeat, results-oriented audio, leveraging HeyGen's efficient text-to-video from script functionality to quickly generate impactful messages.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Outbound Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create impactful, personalized video messages to engage prospects and accelerate your sales development cycle.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar
Begin by choosing from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars to represent your brand, then select a suitable template to start building your video.
2
Step 2
Craft Your Personalized Script
Write your custom script. The platform will automatically convert your text into a natural-sounding voiceover, powered by advanced text-to-video from script technology, for your selected avatar.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Refinements
Enhance your video by applying your brand's logo and colors using our intuitive branding controls. Add dynamic elements and review for a polished, professional finish.
4
Step 4
Export and Deploy for Prospecting
Generate your high-quality personalized videos. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure optimal display across all platforms, ready for effective outbound outreach.

Use Cases

HeyGen supercharges your outbound video generator strategy, using AI video generators and digital avatars to create personalized video content. Elevate video prospecting and sales development with ease.

Boost Social Media Prospecting

.

Rapidly create engaging, personalized videos for social media platforms, perfect for video prospecting and generating new leads effectively.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How do HeyGen's AI video generators create realistic digital avatars?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI video generators to transform text-to-video scripts into highly realistic digital avatars. This sophisticated technology facilitates efficient video creation, eliminating the need for complex video editing.

Can HeyGen integrate with existing CRM and marketing automation platforms?

Yes, HeyGen is designed for seamless API integration, allowing it to connect with your existing CRM and marketing automation platforms. This capability streamlines personalized video deployment for effective lead generation and video prospecting.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for customizable video creation?

HeyGen provides a robust suite of advanced features for customizable video creation, including a wide array of video templates, text-to-speech voiceover generation, and comprehensive branding controls. Users can effortlessly create dynamic content tailored to their needs.

How does HeyGen support efficient outbound video generation and scaling?

HeyGen empowers users to efficiently scale personalized video campaigns for outbound video generation across various channels. Its capabilities include aspect-ratio resizing and subtitle generation, ensuring high-quality output for diverse distribution strategies.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo