Orientation Video Maker: Create Engaging Onboarding & Training

Streamline your employee orientation with professional videos, leveraging our powerful text-to-video from script feature.

Create a vibrant 60-second orientation video designed to welcome new hires to a tech startup, showcasing the company culture and initial steps. The visual style should be modern and energetic with animated backgrounds and sleek transitions, complemented by an upbeat, inspiring music track and a friendly voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' to quickly build an engaging intro sequence that captures attention and excitement from the first second for these onboarding videos.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second internal communications video for remote teams, outlining a new company policy update. The visual style should be professional and minimalist, with a clear, authoritative yet approachable tone in the voiceover. Incorporate HeyGen's 'AI avatars' to deliver the message, ensuring a consistent and engaging presenter presence without requiring live filming, making this AI video generator production feel current and polished.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 90-second explainer video for employees learning a new project management software, focusing on a specific feature. The visual style should be clean and instructional, combining screen recordings with animated graphics to highlight key steps, accompanied by a clear, step-by-step voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature to efficiently generate the video content directly from a detailed procedural script, ensuring accuracy and consistency in the training videos.
Example Prompt 3
Create a dynamic 30-second video promoting a new internal knowledge sharing initiative across cross-departmental teams. The visual style should be fast-paced and inspiring, utilizing quick cuts of diverse imagery and infographics, set to an uplifting background music track with a concise, motivating voiceover. Enhance the visual storytelling by extensively using HeyGen's 'Media library/stock support' to access high-quality visuals and footage that resonate with collaborative and innovative themes, making this a powerful creative asset on any video creation platform.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Orientation Video Maker Works

Easily create engaging and informative orientation videos for new employees or processes, ensuring a consistent and professional onboarding experience.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Choose from a variety of professional templates or select an AI avatar to quickly begin building your orientation video.
2
Step 2
Generate Your Script
Input your orientation content, and leverage text-to-video functionality to generate natural-sounding voiceovers for your video.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Visuals
Enhance your video by utilizing branding controls to add your company logo and colors, ensuring brand consistency throughout.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your orientation video by selecting the desired aspect-ratio for export, making it ready for various platforms.

Use Cases

Deliver Impactful Welcome Messages

Motivate new employees by effectively conveying company values, mission, and creating a positive first impression.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make video creation easier for creative teams?

HeyGen is an intuitive AI video generator that simplifies the entire video creation process. Our platform leverages AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to help you produce professional-quality videos and engaging animated presentations effortlessly.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for branding and video content?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for your training videos and onboarding videos. You can apply branding controls, including logos and colors, and access a rich media library to create unique visual stories, ensuring your video content aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

Can HeyGen efficiently convert scripts into professional videos with voiceovers?

Absolutely. HeyGen excels as an AI video generator, allowing you to transform scripts into complete videos with high-quality voiceover generation and text-to-speech capabilities. This streamlined process makes HeyGen an invaluable video maker for rapid content production.

Does HeyGen include animated characters and a comprehensive media library?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide selection of AI avatars and offers a comprehensive stock media library to enhance your videos. These creative assets are perfect for producing dynamic explainer videos and engaging presentations.

