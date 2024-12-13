Orientation Video Generator for Engaging Onboarding
Quickly create professional onboarding videos using advanced AI avatars to streamline your training.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a concise 60-second `explainer video` detailing a new software feature, aimed at existing users who are busy professionals. The visual and audio style should be clean, professional, and directly highlight UI interactions, leveraging `text-to-video from script` to ensure clear, precise narration for the demonstration.
Design an engaging 30-second promotional video to introduce a virtual event or new platform feature, intended for potential attendees or early adopters. Utilize dynamic, modern graphics and an inspiring background track, building this `AI video generator` piece quickly by customizing one of HeyGen's `templates & scenes` to capture attention.
Produce a focused 50-second internal `training video` for a sales team, outlining new product specifications. The visual style should be informative yet engaging with easy-to-read text overlays, supported by a professional and calm `voiceover generation` to maintain a consistent instructional tone throughout the presentation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Onboarding & Training Effectiveness.
Leverage AI-powered video to significantly increase engagement and retention in critical orientation and training programs.
Streamline Global Orientation Programs.
Efficiently produce and distribute comprehensive video courses for orientation, ensuring consistent training for a global workforce.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen facilitate creative video production from text?
HeyGen transforms your text scripts into engaging videos effortlessly, acting as a powerful text-to-video generator. You can enhance your creative projects with realistic AI avatars, dynamic animated characters, and natural voiceovers, all customizable to your brand.
What kind of video templates does HeyGen offer for rapid content creation?
HeyGen provides a diverse library of professional video templates, enabling quick creation of various content types like engaging explainer videos, informative onboarding videos, and effective training videos. This streamlines your video making process, saving significant time and resources as a comprehensive video making platform.
Can I customize the videos created with HeyGen to match my brand's identity?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive customization options to align your videos with your brand's identity. You can integrate your logo, adjust color schemes, and even utilize custom AI avatars, ensuring every video reflects your unique brand voice.
How do AI avatars enhance videos made using HeyGen?
AI avatars in HeyGen serve as dynamic presenters for your videos, bringing scripts to life with realistic expressions and gestures. This capability transforms your video creation, making HeyGen a leading AI video generator that can also seamlessly integrate voiceover generation for compelling narratives.