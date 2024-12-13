Orientation Video Generator for Engaging Onboarding

Quickly create professional onboarding videos using advanced AI avatars to streamline your training.

Develop a compelling 45-second onboarding video using the `onboarding video maker` capability, targeting new employees for a vibrant tech company. The visual style should be bright and welcoming, featuring diverse `AI avatars` introducing various departments, accompanied by an upbeat, friendly voiceover and optimistic background music.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a concise 60-second `explainer video` detailing a new software feature, aimed at existing users who are busy professionals. The visual and audio style should be clean, professional, and directly highlight UI interactions, leveraging `text-to-video from script` to ensure clear, precise narration for the demonstration.
Example Prompt 2
Design an engaging 30-second promotional video to introduce a virtual event or new platform feature, intended for potential attendees or early adopters. Utilize dynamic, modern graphics and an inspiring background track, building this `AI video generator` piece quickly by customizing one of HeyGen's `templates & scenes` to capture attention.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a focused 50-second internal `training video` for a sales team, outlining new product specifications. The visual style should be informative yet engaging with easy-to-read text overlays, supported by a professional and calm `voiceover generation` to maintain a consistent instructional tone throughout the presentation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Orientation Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging and personalized orientation videos in minutes, streamlining your onboarding process with AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your orientation script into HeyGen. Our platform converts your text into engaging video content, ready for further customization.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to be your on-screen presenter. Our realistic avatars bring your script to life with natural expressions.
3
Step 3
Customize and Enhance
Apply your brand's identity by customizing colors and adding your logo. Our platform ensures your orientation video aligns perfectly with your company's aesthetic.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Render your finished orientation video in various aspect ratios and effortlessly share it across your preferred platforms, ensuring a smooth new hire experience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Cultivate Company Culture & Inspiration

.

Craft engaging and inspiring videos to introduce new hires to company values, mission, and culture during orientation.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate creative video production from text?

HeyGen transforms your text scripts into engaging videos effortlessly, acting as a powerful text-to-video generator. You can enhance your creative projects with realistic AI avatars, dynamic animated characters, and natural voiceovers, all customizable to your brand.

What kind of video templates does HeyGen offer for rapid content creation?

HeyGen provides a diverse library of professional video templates, enabling quick creation of various content types like engaging explainer videos, informative onboarding videos, and effective training videos. This streamlines your video making process, saving significant time and resources as a comprehensive video making platform.

Can I customize the videos created with HeyGen to match my brand's identity?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive customization options to align your videos with your brand's identity. You can integrate your logo, adjust color schemes, and even utilize custom AI avatars, ensuring every video reflects your unique brand voice.

How do AI avatars enhance videos made using HeyGen?

AI avatars in HeyGen serve as dynamic presenters for your videos, bringing scripts to life with realistic expressions and gestures. This capability transforms your video creation, making HeyGen a leading AI video generator that can also seamlessly integrate voiceover generation for compelling narratives.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo