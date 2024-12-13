1. Capture the exhilarating essence of your recent orientation with a lively 60-second recap video. Designed for incoming university students eager to relive their first-day memories, this video employs a vibrant montage style complete with upbeat music and dynamic transitions. Using HeyGen's easy-to-navigate templates and scenes, effortlessly highlight key moments, from the welcome speech to the campus tours, ensuring no detail is missed. Perfect for sharing on social media, this video will keep excitement levels soaring. 2. A 45-second orientation recap video tailored for HR professionals looking to engage new hires with compelling content. The visual style integrates sleek, modern aesthetics accompanied by soothing background music, creating a professional yet welcoming atmosphere. With HeyGen's AI avatars, seamlessly deliver essential information with a personable touch. Subtitles/captions ensure clarity and accessibility, making this an effective tool for any onboarding process. 3. For event organizers aiming to impress stakeholders, craft a 90-second detailed orientation recap video that showcases the event's highlights. Designed for corporate teams, this narrative-driven video uses HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, allowing precise communication of achievements and feedback. Select from the extensive media library to incorporate high-quality visuals, and use aspect-ratio resizing for effortless multi-platform sharing. 4. Engage school alumni with a nostalgic 30-second orientation recap video, perfect for sharing during year-end gatherings. The video style is a warm, retro montage enhanced with classic tunes to evoke cherished memories. Embrace HeyGen's voiceover generation to give a personal commentary, connecting past and present. By leveraging the template library, creators can design a timeless piece that honors school traditions while celebrating new beginnings.

Generate Video