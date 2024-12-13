Orientation Explainer Generator: Create Engaging Employee Onboarding

Effortlessly create engaging new hire training videos with our orientation explainer generator, featuring lifelike AI avatars.

Design a compelling 60-second orientation video for new employees, focusing on the company's mission and values. The visual style should be warm and inviting, utilizing vibrant colors and dynamic transitions, complemented by an upbeat, inspiring background score. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present key information in a friendly and professional manner, making new hires feel welcomed and engaged from their very first day.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a concise 45-second company culture video, aimed at prospective candidates and new hires, showcasing the unique aspects of the work environment. Employ a modern, clean visual aesthetic with a fast-paced edit and an energetic, contemporary soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes feature to quickly assemble a polished and impactful video that vividly captures the company's spirit.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a crisp 30-second instructional explainer video, targeted at all employees, detailing a new internal process or software update. The visual presentation should be clear and straightforward, featuring screen recordings and animated text overlays, accompanied by a calm, informative voice-over. Use HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to efficiently generate the narration and visual cues, ensuring precise and easy-to-follow training sessions.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a professional 60-second announcement video for an important company update or new initiative, addressing all staff members. The visual and audio style should be authoritative yet approachable, with a clean corporate background and a clear, articulate spoken delivery. Harness HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to produce a polished and consistent narration, enhancing the overall professionalism of the AI video generator output.
Copy the prompt
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Orientation Explainer Generator Works

Quickly produce engaging orientation videos for employee onboarding and training sessions using AI avatars and intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Content
Start by writing or pasting your script, or choose from a selection of video templates to outline your orientation message efficiently.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose an AI avatar to present your content and enhance your video with relevant media from the stock library or your own uploads.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceovers
Generate natural-sounding voiceovers directly from your script, ensuring a clear and consistent message for your new employees.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your explainer video, adding subtitles for accessibility, and export it for seamless integration into your new hire training programs.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Develop Engaging Company Culture Content

.

Produce compelling videos that effectively communicate company culture, making new employees feel welcome and integrated from day one.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional orientation videos for new employees?

HeyGen provides an intuitive platform where you can easily transform text into engaging orientation videos. With a wide selection of video templates and AI technology, it streamlines the entire video making process, making professional content accessible for all your new employees.

Can HeyGen's AI avatars enhance our employee onboarding experience?

Absolutely! HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to create personalized and engaging employee onboarding content. These talking head avatars can deliver information consistently, making your new hire training more dynamic and memorable.

What video templates are available in HeyGen for producing effective new hire training content?

HeyGen offers a diverse library of professional video templates designed to jumpstart your new hire training and training sessions. These templates are fully customizable, allowing you to quickly create branded and impactful orientation explainer videos for your team.

Does HeyGen provide multilingual support for orientation explainer videos to cater to global teams?

Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual voice-over generation, allowing you to create orientation explainer videos for diverse global teams. You can easily translate your script and generate voices in multiple languages, ensuring all new employees receive clear and consistent information.

