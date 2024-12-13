Opening News Video Maker: Create Professional Intros Fast

Create custom news intro videos that reflect your brand identity, easily uploading your logo and editing details with powerful Branding controls.

Develop a dynamic 30-second breaking news video using a cutting-edge breaking news video maker template to announce a major tech product launch. This video should target tech enthusiasts and potential investors, featuring a fast-paced visual style with modern graphics and an authoritative news anchor voice, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars for a professional presentation.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Opening News Video Maker Works

Craft captivating news intros and breaking news videos with customizable templates and powerful video editing tools, no expertise required.

1
Step 1
Select a News Template
Begin by selecting from a wide range of professional news video templates and scenes designed for an impactful opening news video maker experience.
2
Step 2
Edit Your Content
Utilize the intuitive drag-and-drop editor to personalize text, imagery, and sound, making your breaking news video maker unique to your brand.
3
Step 3
Integrate Branding Elements
Easily upload your logo and incorporate specific brand colors with our branding controls to maintain consistency across all your video assets.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your news intro and export it in the perfect aspect ratio for platforms like YouTube, ensuring your content is ready for content creators.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers creators to make professional opening news videos and intros. Access customizable templates and intuitive tools for compelling breaking news.

Visualize Historical News Stories

.

Transform historical events into engaging video narratives, using AI to vividly recount past news stories and provide context to viewers.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a professional news video?

HeyGen simplifies the process of becoming a news video maker with customizable news video templates and AI avatars, allowing you to generate engaging content quickly. Easily create breaking news videos or informative segments with our intuitive platform.

Can I customize an intro video for my YouTube channel using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen provides various intro video templates and branding controls, enabling you to create a unique YouTube intro video. You can upload your logo and adjust colors to perfectly match your channel's graphic designs.

What kind of video templates does HeyGen offer for content creators?

HeyGen offers a diverse library of video templates, including animated video templates and options for opening news video makers, perfect for any content creator. Our platform provides the flexibility to edit details and craft compelling visual stories.

Does HeyGen support efficient breaking news video production?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to streamline breaking news video maker workflows with specialized breaking news templates and text-to-video capabilities. You can rapidly produce high-quality video content to deliver timely updates.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo