Open Enrollment Promo Video Maker: Boost Engagement

Craft compelling open enrollment promo videos that boost enrollment, easily adding professional voiceovers.

Craft a compelling 30-second marketing video aimed at HR professionals and benefits administrators, demonstrating how HeyGen simplifies the creation of an impactful open enrollment promo video. The visual and audio style should be professional and informative, using clear infographics and an authoritative voiceover generated effortlessly through HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, highlighting the platform's efficiency.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Open Enrollment Promo Video Maker Works

Create engaging open enrollment promo videos effortlessly. Our intuitive tool helps you design impactful marketing videos to boost engagement and inform your audience.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Kickstart your open enrollment promo video by selecting from HeyGen's wide range of professional Templates & scenes, designed to simplify video creation.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Video
Personalize your video with your brand's unique identity using HeyGen's Branding controls for logos and colors, ensuring your message stands out.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Elevate your open enrollment message with professional Voiceover generation. Simply type your script and let AI bring your narrative to life.
4
Step 4
Add Subtitles and Export
Ensure accessibility by automatically adding Subtitles/captions to your promo video. Then, export your final marketing video for seamless sharing across platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate easy video maker, empowering you to create high-impact open enrollment promo videos and marketing videos that effectively communicate benefits and boost enrollment.

Highlight compelling testimonials

.

Develop engaging AI videos to effectively share customer success stories and build trust, encouraging more individuals to enroll.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of open enrollment promo videos?

HeyGen is an intuitive "open enrollment promo video maker" that streamlines the entire "video creation" process. Our platform empowers you to easily "create promo videos" from text, leveraging AI to bring your messaging to life quickly and efficiently. This makes HeyGen an exceptionally "easy video maker" for impactful campaigns.

Can HeyGen generate engaging voiceovers and AI avatars for marketing videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels at generating high-quality "voiceovers" and AI avatars to elevate your "marketing videos". You can convert text into natural-sounding speech and choose from a diverse range of AI avatars, ensuring your message is delivered clearly and professionally.

What types of templates and branding options does HeyGen offer for crafting compelling promo videos?

HeyGen provides a rich selection of professional "templates" and robust branding controls to help you craft compelling "promo videos". You can customize colors, fonts, and integrate your own logo, ensuring every video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

How can HeyGen help optimize promo videos for various platforms, including social media?

HeyGen allows you to optimize your "promo videos" for seamless distribution across various platforms, including "social media video" channels. With flexible aspect-ratio resizing and diverse export options, your content will look great everywhere you share it.

