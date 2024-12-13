Online Video Tool: Effortless Video Creation & Editing

Quickly create stunning videos using professionally designed templates, perfect for any platform.

479/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a dynamic 45-second tutorial video aimed at small business owners and social media managers, illustrating effective online video editing techniques to transform raw footage into social-ready content. The video should adopt an upbeat, energetic visual style with fast-paced cuts and engaging visuals, emphasizing quick content creation by utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script function and seamless aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, including specific resize videos options.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 1.5-minute promotional video for marketing professionals, showcasing the ease of creating compelling content with advanced AI tools within an online editor. This video should feature a modern, sleek aesthetic with engaging transitions and background music, highlighting HeyGen's AI avatars and diverse templates & scenes to effortlessly create video campaigns without extensive editing experience.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 2-minute instructional video for corporate trainers and e-learning developers, demonstrating how to efficiently edit video for technical documentation or training modules using cloud storage principles. The video should have a clear, step-by-step visual style focusing on on-screen interactions and a calm, informative AI voiceover, leveraging HeyGen's media library/stock support to enrich content and its robust voiceover generation for consistent narration.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Our Online Video Tool Works

Easily create, edit, and share professional videos online with our intuitive video tool, designed for efficiency and impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin your "online video editing" journey by selecting a template or uploading your media to a multi-layered timeline.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your video with professional "Voiceover generation" and easily "generate captions" for broader accessibility.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Touches
Utilize powerful "AI tools" to refine your visuals, such as removing backgrounds, and "resize videos" for any platform with ease.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation and "publish directly to social platforms" to instantly share your high-quality content with your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Training and Education

.

Improve learning experiences and knowledge retention by creating impactful training videos and educational content with advanced AI tools.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate advanced online video editing using AI tools?

HeyGen leverages powerful AI tools to transform text-to-video, allowing users to effortlessly create video content. This online video editor provides professional voiceovers and generates captions, streamlining the production of engaging videos.

Can I perform comprehensive video editing online with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen is a robust online video editor that enables you to edit video with a multi-layered timeline, perform cuts, merges, and crops. You can also resize videos for various platforms and export your high-quality creations directly.

What features make HeyGen an effective online video tool for social media?

HeyGen is designed to help you create social-ready content, allowing you to resize videos for different aspect ratios and publish directly to social platforms. Its AI tools ensure your videos are optimized for maximum engagement across various channels.

Does HeyGen offer templates and branding controls for professional video creation?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides a wide array of templates to kickstart your video projects and includes branding controls for adding your logo and preferred colors. This makes it an ideal online video tool for consistent and professional video creation.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo