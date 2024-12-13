Create a vibrant 30-second animated short for children aged 6-10, demonstrating crucial online gaming safety tips in a fun, non-scary way, perhaps with a friendly AI avatar guiding them through safe practices like not sharing personal information. The visual style should be colorful and engaging, with an upbeat, reassuring voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. This safety video maker tool helps parents and educators convey essential digital literacy.

