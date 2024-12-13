Online Event Video Maker for Engaging Promo Videos

Craft professional online event videos with ease, leveraging AI avatars to bring your content to life.

Produce an engaging 30-second online event video invitation for a tech conference, targeting busy professionals. The visual style should be sleek and modern, utilizing vibrant motion graphics and quick scene transitions, complemented by an inspiring, professional voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to quickly set up the layout and add a dynamic touch using voiceover generation.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Online Event Video Maker Works

Easily create engaging promotional videos for your online events, conferences, or webinars with our intuitive Video Maker, designed for professional results.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed "video templates" tailored for online events to kickstart your creation.
2
Step 2
Add Your Event Content
Easily "add" your event specifics, images, and video clips from our "media library" or upload your own to personalize your online event video.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Enhancements
Enhance your video with "branding controls" like logos and colors. Generate natural-sounding voiceovers, and add dynamic text animations for a "professional video".
4
Step 4
Export Your Event Video
Once your "online event video" is complete, "export" it in various aspect ratios and resolutions, ready to share with your audience.

Use Cases

Discover how HeyGen, an advanced online event video maker, helps you effortlessly create professional videos for all your online events. Leverage AI tools and video templates to produce stunning promo videos and event videos, streamlining your video editing process.

Enhance Online Training Events

.

Boost participant engagement and knowledge retention for your online training and workshops with dynamic, AI-powered video content.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating professional event videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create professional event videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Simply input your script, and HeyGen generates engaging content, making video creation accessible without complex video editing skills.

Does HeyGen offer tools for branded event promo videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to easily incorporate your logo and brand colors into your event promo videos. You can also utilize our diverse video templates and media library to design unique, professional videos that align with your event's theme.

What types of online event videos can I make with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create a wide array of online event videos, including dynamic invitations, compelling promo videos, and informative event slideshows. Our platform supports various content creation needs, ensuring you have the right video for any online event.

Can HeyGen help with voiceovers and accessibility for my online event videos?

Yes, HeyGen integrates AI tools for seamless voiceover generation from your script, offering diverse voices. Additionally, you can easily add subtitles and captions to enhance accessibility, making your online event videos engaging for all audiences.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo