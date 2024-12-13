Create Stunning Courses with an Online Course Video Maker

Transform your content with AI avatars and seamless video creation for engaging online courses.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Prompt 1
In this 45-second narrative, discover how HeyGen's text-to-video feature can revolutionize your video production process. Aimed at educators and trainers, this video will highlight the ease of creating interactive videos that captivate and educate. The visual style will be sleek and professional, with a focus on clear, concise messaging that resonates with your audience.
Prompt 2
Explore the technical side of video editing in a 90-second deep dive into HeyGen's media library and stock support. This video is tailored for video editing enthusiasts looking to enhance their skills with multimedia tools. The narrative will be rich with technical insights, complemented by a modern and sophisticated visual style that appeals to a tech-savvy audience.
Prompt 3
Unleash your creativity in a 30-second burst of inspiration, showcasing HeyGen's templates and scenes. Designed for social media influencers and marketers, this video will demonstrate how to craft eye-catching content with ease. The vibrant and energetic visual style, paired with upbeat audio, will leave viewers excited to start their own video creation journey.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Online Course Video Maker Works

Create engaging and professional online course videos with ease using our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your online course video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual format, setting the foundation for an engaging learning experience.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a variety of AI avatars to present your course content. This feature adds a personal touch to your videos, making them more relatable and engaging for your audience.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Subtitles
Enhance your video with HeyGen's voiceover generation and subtitle capabilities. These features ensure your content is accessible and easy to follow, catering to diverse learning preferences.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. HeyGen's export options make it simple to share your course videos across various platforms, reaching a wider audience.

HeyGen revolutionizes online course video creation by leveraging AI-powered tools to enhance video production and editing, making it easier to create engaging and educational content. With HeyGen, educators can efficiently produce high-quality videos that captivate learners and expand their reach globally.

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes

Quickly create captivating video snippets for social media to promote your courses and attract more students.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my online course video production?

HeyGen offers AI-powered tools that streamline the video creation process, making it ideal for online course video production. With features like text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, you can efficiently create engaging educational content.

What makes HeyGen a top choice for video editing tools?

HeyGen stands out with its intuitive video editing tools, including templates, scenes, and branding controls. These features allow for seamless content creation and customization, ensuring your videos align with your brand's identity.

Can HeyGen support interactive video creation?

Yes, HeyGen supports interactive video creation through its versatile multimedia tools. You can incorporate AI avatars and subtitles to create dynamic and engaging videos that captivate your audience.

Why should I choose HeyGen for collaborative editing?

HeyGen facilitates collaborative editing with its user-friendly interface and media library support. This allows teams to work together efficiently, ensuring a smooth video production process from start to finish.

