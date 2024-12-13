online course video generator: Create Engaging Courses Fast

Quickly develop interactive courses with our online course video generator, utilizing powerful Text-to-video from script.

Imagine a 60-second animated video targeting small business owners and educators, showcasing how an online course video generator can simplify content creation. The visual style should be modern and clean, featuring animated graphics, complemented by an upbeat, professional voiceover. Highlight the ease of turning a script into a full video using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature and customizable AI avatars.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a compelling 45-second video for corporate trainers and e-learning developers, demonstrating the power of an AI course creator for developing interactive courses. Employ a dynamic and engaging visual style that shows real-world application scenarios, paired with a clear, energetic AI voiceover. Focus on leveraging HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to jumpstart course design and refine content with precise Voiceover generation.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a concise 30-second promotional video aimed at marketing teams and content creators, highlighting the efficiency of an AI video generator for producing engaging training videos. The visual style should be fast-paced and sleek, emphasizing quick results, with a modern background music track accompanying a concise narration. Showcase how easily users can select compelling visuals from HeyGen's Media library/stock support and integrate expressive AI avatars.
Example Prompt 3
Design an informative 75-second video for international organizations and language educators, illustrating how an AI course generator can reach a global audience. The visual style should be inclusive and diverse, showcasing different cultures, supported by a warm, welcoming AI voiceover. Emphasize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature for accessibility across languages and the versatility of AI avatars to represent various demographics.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Online Course Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your expertise into engaging video courses with AI, designed for easy creation and global reach.

1
Step 1
Create Your Content
Begin by writing or pasting your course material. Our "Text-to-video from script" feature instantly transforms your editable script into engaging video content, setting the stage for your online course.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your course with a professional touch. Choose from a diverse library of "AI avatars" and pre-designed templates to visually present your content effectively.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Bring your script to life with natural-sounding narration. Utilize our "Voiceover generation" capabilities to add realistic AI voiceovers, ensuring clear and engaging delivery for your online course.
4
Step 4
Export Your Course
Finalize your creation and prepare it for distribution. Apply custom branding and add subtitles, then export your high-quality video, ready for seamless LMS integration or direct sharing.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Dynamic Educational Content Creation

.

Create vivid and memorable online course content, like bringing historical events to life, using AI video storytelling for deeper learning.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of online course videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI video generator, allowing users to effortlessly produce high-quality online course videos. It transforms your scripts into engaging visual content using AI avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities, streamlining the entire creative process.

Can I customize the appearance of my training courses using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including a wide array of templates and branding controls. You can easily integrate your logo, preferred colors, and media from the stock library to ensure your training videos align perfectly with your brand identity.

What features does HeyGen offer for efficient and global training?

HeyGen significantly boosts efficiency with its AI voiceover generation and editable script features. This allows for rapid content updates and easy localization, enabling you to deliver compelling training videos to a global audience with diverse voice options and subtitles.

How do HeyGen's AI avatars enhance the learning experience?

HeyGen's realistic AI avatars provide a consistent and professional on-screen presence, making online courses more engaging. These AI avatars are driven by text-to-video technology, transforming your written content into dynamic presentations that capture learners' attention effectively.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo