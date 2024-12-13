Create Stunning Ads with Our Online Ad Video Maker

Create professional marketing videos that drive conversions. Utilize our powerful Text-to-video from script feature for quick ad generation.

Craft a compelling 30-second video for small business owners and digital marketers, showcasing how effortlessly they can create video ads. The visual style should be dynamic and bright with fast-paced cuts, complemented by an upbeat, inspiring background music and a clear, engaging voiceover. Highlight the ease of using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate effective social media ads.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Online Ad Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional advertising videos that capture attention and communicate your message effectively, ready to be shared with your audience.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting from a variety of "video templates" or start fresh by providing a script to generate your content.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visuals
Personalize your ad by selecting "AI avatars" and adding "voiceover generation" to bring your message to life.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Ensure your "marketing videos" are consistent by applying your brand's unique "Branding controls (logo, colors)".
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize your "professional advertising videos" and then utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to download or share them across platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies the process of becoming an online ad video maker, allowing you to create professional video advertisements effortlessly. Leverage our AI video ad maker and powerful AI tools to generate compelling marketing videos that capture attention and drive results.

Authentic Customer Success Ads

Transform customer testimonials into powerful and trustworthy video advertisements, building credibility and attracting new clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging video ads?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video ad maker that empowers users to create visually compelling and entertaining marketing videos. Its AI tools, including customizable AI avatars and various video templates, help generate engaging video advertisements that capture audience attention and drive results.

What creative control does HeyGen offer for customizing video ads?

HeyGen offers extensive creative control to customize your video ads, enabling you to tailor every element. You can personalize videos with various styles, add your brand's logo and colors, and utilize a drag-and-drop editor with professional video templates to create unique and impactful animated videos.

Can HeyGen turn text prompts into professional AI marketing videos?

Yes, HeyGen excels at transforming simple text prompts or scripts into professional advertising videos with its powerful AI tools. This allows you to quickly create dynamic marketing videos, complete with AI avatars and voiceovers, simply by providing your desired text.

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of effective social media ads?

HeyGen provides all the necessary tools to create effective social media ads, optimizing video advertisements for various platforms. With features like aspect-ratio resizing and easy export options, you can tailor your content and add clear calls-to-action for maximum impact.

