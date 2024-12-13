Create Stunning Ads with Our Online Ad Video Maker
Create professional marketing videos that drive conversions. Utilize our powerful Text-to-video from script feature for quick ad generation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies the process of becoming an online ad video maker, allowing you to create professional video advertisements effortlessly. Leverage our AI video ad maker and powerful AI tools to generate compelling marketing videos that capture attention and drive results.
Rapid High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly produce high-quality video advertisements using AI, optimizing campaigns for maximum impact and reach.
Engaging Social Media Ads.
Create dynamic and engaging video ads specifically tailored for social media platforms, capturing audience interest instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging video ads?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video ad maker that empowers users to create visually compelling and entertaining marketing videos. Its AI tools, including customizable AI avatars and various video templates, help generate engaging video advertisements that capture audience attention and drive results.
What creative control does HeyGen offer for customizing video ads?
HeyGen offers extensive creative control to customize your video ads, enabling you to tailor every element. You can personalize videos with various styles, add your brand's logo and colors, and utilize a drag-and-drop editor with professional video templates to create unique and impactful animated videos.
Can HeyGen turn text prompts into professional AI marketing videos?
Yes, HeyGen excels at transforming simple text prompts or scripts into professional advertising videos with its powerful AI tools. This allows you to quickly create dynamic marketing videos, complete with AI avatars and voiceovers, simply by providing your desired text.
How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of effective social media ads?
HeyGen provides all the necessary tools to create effective social media ads, optimizing video advertisements for various platforms. With features like aspect-ratio resizing and easy export options, you can tailor your content and add clear calls-to-action for maximum impact.