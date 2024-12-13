Onboarding Workflow Video Maker: Streamline Employee Training

Quickly create engaging training videos and SOPs for employee onboarding, leveraging powerful Voiceover generation for professional results.

Create a 90-second onboarding workflow video designed for new technical team members, visually guiding them through complex system setups. This professional video should feature engaging AI avatars demonstrating each step, complemented by a clear and friendly AI voiceover generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, ensuring a smooth and comprehensible introduction to your technical processes as an AI Video Generator.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 2-minute training video for department managers, showcasing how to easily create onboarding videos for new software rollouts. The visual style should be dynamic and instructional, incorporating screen-captures and using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly convert documentation into actionable training content, enhanced by a lively AI voice and leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes for consistency.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a 1-minute multilingual video addressing global employees for their employee onboarding process. This professional and inclusive video should highlight key company policies, featuring diverse visuals and clearly presented in multiple languages using HeyGen's voiceover generation for different language tracks and its subtitles/captions feature to cater to a broad international audience, making it a truly effective tool for multilingual videos.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a concise 45-second product demo for marketing teams launching new SaaS features. The video should have a modern, engaging visual style, quickly demonstrating the feature's benefits. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to rapidly convert marketing copy into a compelling narrative, incorporating relevant visuals from the media library/stock support to create a polished SaaS onboarding video.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Onboarding Workflow Video Maker Works

Streamline your employee onboarding with engaging, professional videos created effortlessly, ensuring new hires get up to speed quickly.

Step 1
Select Your Template
Begin by choosing from a wide range of Customizable Templates designed for various onboarding needs. These pre-built scenes provide a solid foundation, saving you time and effort in video creation with Templates & scenes.
Step 2
Generate Engaging Content
Input your onboarding script, and leverage our advanced Text-to-video from script capabilities. Enhance clarity and engagement with text-to-speech, transforming your text into natural-sounding narration effortlessly.
Step 3
Customize with Branding & Visuals
Personalize your video by adding AI avatars to present information, incorporating your company's branding for a consistent look. Include relevant media from our library or upload your own.
Step 4
Publish and Share
Once your employee onboarding video is perfect, utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to download it in the desired format for your LMS, intranet, or communication platforms, ensuring seamless delivery to your new team members.

Build Company Culture with Video

Produce compelling welcome messages and culture videos to inspire new hires and foster a strong sense of belonging.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional onboarding videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI Video Generator that transforms scripts into engaging videos, ideal for employee onboarding. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to streamline your onboarding workflow video maker process, drastically reducing video production time.

Can HeyGen efficiently produce training videos and video documentation for complex processes?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables rapid creation of high-quality training videos and SOPs with AI using text-to-speech and AI voice overs. This powerful video creation tool allows you to quickly generate clear, consistent video documentation without extensive filming.

What customization options are available for SaaS onboarding videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for SaaS onboarding videos through Customizable Templates and branding controls. You can easily add your company logo, adjust colors, and select from various scenes to ensure your videos perfectly align with your brand identity.

Does HeyGen support creating multilingual videos for diverse global teams?

Yes, HeyGen supports the generation of multilingual videos, making it perfect for international teams and diverse audiences. You can easily produce content in multiple languages, ensuring your onboarding videos and training videos are accessible worldwide.

