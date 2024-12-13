Onboarding Video Maker for Businesses: Simplify Training

Transform your new hire experience with compelling, AI-generated onboarding videos. Utilize AI avatars to personalize training.

Create a compelling 45-second onboarding video designed for new hires joining a vibrant tech startup. This video should feature an energetic, modern visual style with upbeat background music, guiding them through the initial steps of their journey. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to introduce key team members and aspects of the company culture, making their first impression memorable and welcoming.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Develop a concise 30-second instructional video aimed at HR managers or L&D specialists seeking to streamline their training processes. The video should employ a clean, clear instructional visual style, demonstrating how effortlessly they can create onboarding videos. Emphasize the ease of use by showcasing HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes, accompanied by a clear, engaging voiceover.
Produce a dynamic 60-second promotional video targeted at businesses eager to scale their onboarding using a generative AI platform for business. This video should feature dynamic, professional graphics illustrating seamless workflows, backed by a polished AI narration in a calm, reassuring tone. Highlight the power of HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver consistent and high-quality information.
Craft a vibrant 50-second informational video for marketing teams tasked with internally introducing a new product or service. This video calls for a vibrant, illustrative animation style with compelling on-screen text, paired with informative yet engaging background music. Demonstrate how to easily create comprehensive content using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, ensuring every step-by-step description is clearly conveyed.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Onboarding Video Maker for Businesses Works

Streamline your new hire experience with professional, AI-powered onboarding videos that reflect your company's culture and values.

Step 1
Create Your Project
Start by selecting from a library of customizable templates designed for onboarding. These templates provide a foundational structure, allowing you to quickly build engaging onboarding videos for new hires.
Step 2
Select Visuals and Text
Personalize your video by applying Branding controls including your company's logo and brand colors. Easily input your script or key messages to begin generating your video segments.
Step 3
Add AI Narration
Enhance your video with professional Voiceover generation. Choose from over 200 different voices and languages to deliver clear, engaging messages to your new team members.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your onboarding video is complete, easily export it in various formats or generate a shareable link. Distribute your high-quality AI-generated video to seamlessly introduce new hires to your company culture.

HeyGen transforms onboarding with AI-generated videos, making it the ideal onboarding video maker for businesses. This generative AI platform streamlines creating impactful training content.

Cultivate Company Culture with AI Videos

Craft inspiring videos to introduce new hires to company values and culture, fostering a strong sense of belonging from day one.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the process to create onboarding videos for new hires?

HeyGen simplifies creating engaging AI-generated videos by offering customizable templates and an intuitive AI video editor, perfect for welcoming new hires and conveying company culture efficiently. Our platform allows businesses to produce professional onboarding videos quickly.

What creative customization options are available for HeyGen onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to fully customize your onboarding videos with rich media assets, branding controls for logos and colors, and a choice of over 200 different voices and languages for AI narration. This ensures your content aligns perfectly with your company culture.

Is HeyGen a powerful generative AI platform for business onboarding?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a leading generative AI platform for business, enabling the transformation of scripts into polished videos with AI avatars and lifelike AI narration. This allows companies to create dynamic and professional onboarding videos with ease.

How can businesses easily share HeyGen's AI-generated onboarding videos?

Businesses can effortlessly share their AI-generated onboarding videos using a simple shareable link, making distribution to new hires or across departments seamless. HeyGen also supports various export options for broader accessibility.

