Onboarding Video Maker for Businesses: Simplify Training
Transform your new hire experience with compelling, AI-generated onboarding videos. Utilize AI avatars to personalize training.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 30-second instructional video aimed at HR managers or L&D specialists seeking to streamline their training processes. The video should employ a clean, clear instructional visual style, demonstrating how effortlessly they can create onboarding videos. Emphasize the ease of use by showcasing HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes, accompanied by a clear, engaging voiceover.
Produce a dynamic 60-second promotional video targeted at businesses eager to scale their onboarding using a generative AI platform for business. This video should feature dynamic, professional graphics illustrating seamless workflows, backed by a polished AI narration in a calm, reassuring tone. Highlight the power of HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver consistent and high-quality information.
Craft a vibrant 50-second informational video for marketing teams tasked with internally introducing a new product or service. This video calls for a vibrant, illustrative animation style with compelling on-screen text, paired with informative yet engaging background music. Demonstrate how to easily create comprehensive content using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, ensuring every step-by-step description is clearly conveyed.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms onboarding with AI-generated videos, making it the ideal onboarding video maker for businesses. This generative AI platform streamlines creating impactful training content.
Enhance Onboarding Training Engagement.
Leverage AI to create dynamic onboarding videos that significantly increase new hire engagement and knowledge retention.
Scale Business Onboarding Content Production.
Quickly generate extensive onboarding courses and training modules, reaching diverse teams across the globe efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the process to create onboarding videos for new hires?
HeyGen simplifies creating engaging AI-generated videos by offering customizable templates and an intuitive AI video editor, perfect for welcoming new hires and conveying company culture efficiently. Our platform allows businesses to produce professional onboarding videos quickly.
What creative customization options are available for HeyGen onboarding videos?
HeyGen empowers you to fully customize your onboarding videos with rich media assets, branding controls for logos and colors, and a choice of over 200 different voices and languages for AI narration. This ensures your content aligns perfectly with your company culture.
Is HeyGen a powerful generative AI platform for business onboarding?
Absolutely. HeyGen is a leading generative AI platform for business, enabling the transformation of scripts into polished videos with AI avatars and lifelike AI narration. This allows companies to create dynamic and professional onboarding videos with ease.
How can businesses easily share HeyGen's AI-generated onboarding videos?
Businesses can effortlessly share their AI-generated onboarding videos using a simple shareable link, making distribution to new hires or across departments seamless. HeyGen also supports various export options for broader accessibility.