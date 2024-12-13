Onboarding Video Maker: Simplify Employee Integration
Create engaging onboarding videos with AI avatars to enhance company culture and streamline the employee lifecycle.
Explore Examples
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Create a comprehensive 90-second onboarding video that guides new team members through their first days. Targeted at managers and team leaders, this video will employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, ensuring all essential information is conveyed clearly. The visual style will be sleek and professional, with a calm and informative voiceover to match. This video is ideal for those looking to streamline the onboarding process with engaging visual content.
Capture the essence of your company with a 45-second onboarding video template, perfect for creative teams looking to showcase their unique workplace. Using HeyGen's media library/stock support, you'll have access to a wide range of visuals that highlight your company's strengths. The video will be vibrant and fast-paced, with subtitles to ensure accessibility for all viewers. This is an excellent way to attract and retain top talent by emphasizing your company's dynamic environment.
For a technical deep dive into your company's operations, create a 2-minute onboarding video using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. Aimed at IT departments and technical teams, this video will provide detailed insights into your systems and processes. The visual style will be clean and minimalistic, focusing on clarity and precision, while the voiceover delivers information in a clear and concise manner. This video is essential for ensuring new hires are well-prepared for their roles.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the way companies create onboarding videos by offering an intuitive onboarding video maker that enhances employee engagement and showcases company culture through compelling visual content.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Leverage AI to create onboarding videos that captivate new employees and improve retention rates.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes.
Quickly produce engaging onboarding video clips to share across social media platforms, enhancing your company's online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging onboarding videos?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive onboarding video maker that utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to create engaging content. With customizable onboarding video templates, you can effectively communicate your company culture and engage new employees from the start.
What features does HeyGen provide for onboarding video creation?
HeyGen provides a range of features for creating onboarding videos, including voiceover generation, subtitles, and branding controls. These tools ensure your videos are not only informative but also visually aligned with your brand's identity.
Why choose HeyGen for your onboarding video needs?
HeyGen stands out as a video maker for onboarding due to its intuitive interface and robust media library. It allows you to seamlessly integrate visual content and video templates, making the process of engaging new employees more efficient and creative.
Can HeyGen's templates enhance the employee lifecycle experience?
Yes, HeyGen's onboarding video templates are designed to enhance the employee lifecycle by providing consistent and visually appealing content. This helps in effectively communicating key messages and fostering a strong company culture from the outset.