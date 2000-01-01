Effortless Video Send for Instant Sharing
Benefit from seamless video sharing and utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to elevate your media content while ensuring secure, fast, and reliable file transfers.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Video Sending Works
Easily share your large video files online with enhanced security using HeyGen's powerful capabilities in just four simple steps.
Create an Account
Sign up or log in to HeyGen to get started. Access personalized video sending features, including secure file transfers and track views for better insights.
Upload Your Video
Effortlessly upload large video files to the HeyGen platform using our intuitive interface. Benefit from cloud storage to securely host your content.
Apply Subtitles and Edits
Enhance your videos with HeyGen's online video editor. Auto-generate subtitles or make custom edits to ensure your message is clear and accessible.
Share Securely
Instantly share your video links with password protection. Enable secure transfers to ensure only intended viewers can access your content.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Optimize Video Sending with HeyGen's Innovative Tools
Discover how HeyGen simplifies video send tasks, making large file transfers easy and boosting engagement through smart video solutions.
Instantly Share Social Media Videos
Generate and share engaging videos swiftly across social media, capturing audiences with minimal effort.
Create Engaging Training Content
Boost learning outcomes by crafting dynamic training videos that engage and inform with ease.
Effortless Online Course Creation
Reach global learners by developing engaging and effective online courses with HeyGen's AI-driven tools.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen help me send large video files?
HeyGen provides robust video hosting and sharing capabilities, enabling seamless and secure transfer of large files. With cloud storage integration, users can effortlessly share videos online without worrying about file size limitations.
What makes sharing videos online with HeyGen unique?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive solution with features like auto-generated subtitles and customizable branding controls, ensuring that your shared videos not only reach their audience but also maintain a professional and branded appearance.
Does HeyGen support video formats for embedding?
Yes, HeyGen supports various video formats suitable for embedding, making it easy to integrate your videos into websites and other digital platforms while ensuring compatibility and seamless playback.
What tools does HeyGen offer for enhancing video hosting?
HeyGen stands out with tools like AI avatars, text-to-video from scripts, and an online video editor, which empower users to create engaging content directly within the platform, perfect for anyone looking to share high-quality videos instantly.
