Effortless Video Send for Instant Sharing

Benefit from seamless video sharing and utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to elevate your media content while ensuring secure, fast, and reliable file transfers.

843/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Video Sending Works

Easily share your large video files online with enhanced security using HeyGen's powerful capabilities in just four simple steps.

Step 1

Create an Account

Sign up or log in to HeyGen to get started. Access personalized video sending features, including secure file transfers and track views for better insights.

Step 2

Upload Your Video

Effortlessly upload large video files to the HeyGen platform using our intuitive interface. Benefit from cloud storage to securely host your content.

Step 3

Apply Subtitles and Edits

Enhance your videos with HeyGen's online video editor. Auto-generate subtitles or make custom edits to ensure your message is clear and accessible.

Step 4

Share Securely

Instantly share your video links with password protection. Enable secure transfers to ensure only intended viewers can access your content.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Optimize Video Sending with HeyGen's Innovative Tools

Discover how HeyGen simplifies video send tasks, making large file transfers easy and boosting engagement through smart video solutions.

Icon 1

Instantly Share Social Media Videos

Generate and share engaging videos swiftly across social media, capturing audiences with minimal effort.

Icon 2

Create Engaging Training Content

Boost learning outcomes by crafting dynamic training videos that engage and inform with ease.

Icon 3

Effortless Online Course Creation

Reach global learners by developing engaging and effective online courses with HeyGen's AI-driven tools.

Have questions? We have answers

How can HeyGen help me send large video files?

HeyGen provides robust video hosting and sharing capabilities, enabling seamless and secure transfer of large files. With cloud storage integration, users can effortlessly share videos online without worrying about file size limitations.

What makes sharing videos online with HeyGen unique?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive solution with features like auto-generated subtitles and customizable branding controls, ensuring that your shared videos not only reach their audience but also maintain a professional and branded appearance.

Does HeyGen support video formats for embedding?

Yes, HeyGen supports various video formats suitable for embedding, making it easy to integrate your videos into websites and other digital platforms while ensuring compatibility and seamless playback.

What tools does HeyGen offer for enhancing video hosting?

HeyGen stands out with tools like AI avatars, text-to-video from scripts, and an online video editor, which empower users to create engaging content directly within the platform, perfect for anyone looking to share high-quality videos instantly.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Corporate VideoInternal Communications VideoCorporate Video MakingBusiness Animation VideoInternal Communications Video ExamplesVideo PresentationHr Video MakerOnboarding Video ExamplesRecruitment VideoVideo MessagingCompany Intro VideoYear In Review VideoMeet The Team VideoSelf Introduction Video TemplateCorporate Video AnimationVideo RecruitingAi Mission Statement GeneratorReply VideoAi Announcement GeneratorCompany Profile GeneratorAi Video Maker3D Video MakerTwitter Video ToolMarketing Video MakerCreate Video Marketing

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background