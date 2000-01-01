Create an Unforgettable Year in Review Video
Harness the power of HeyGen's AI avatars and branding controls to craft personalized year-in-review videos that spotlight your company's milestones with ease.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Create a Year in Review Video
Showcase your memorable moments with a stunning Year in Review video using HeyGen's innovative video creation features.
Choose a Video Template
Start by selecting a video template from HeyGen's extensive library. These templates are designed to accommodate various themes, making it easy to find the perfect match for your Year in Review video.
Upload Photos and Videos
Gather your favorite moments from the year and upload them to HeyGen. These will form the backbone of your video, ensuring a personalized touch that highlights your unique journey.
Customize with Text and Subtitles
Add context to your memories by inserting text and subtitles. Use HeyGen's intuitive tools to ensure your messages are clear and captivating, enhancing the storytelling aspect of your video.
Export and Share on Social Media
Once you're satisfied with the final product, export your video in the desired aspect ratio and share it on social media platforms to spread your story with friends, family, or colleagues.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Your Year in Review Video with HeyGen
Create impactful year in review videos quickly with HeyGen's AI-driven tools. Customize templates to highlight personal or business achievements and share easily on social media.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos
Craft captivating year-in-review clips with HeyGen's AI, ideal for platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
Showcase Company Milestones Creatively
Use HeyGen's templates to highlight your business achievements and company milestones effectively.
Inspire with Motivational AI Videos
Create year-end videos that inspire audiences by merging personal moments and trending audios.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen assist in creating a year in review video?
HeyGen simplifies the process of creating a year in review video with its drag-and-drop editing features and pre-designed video templates. You can upload your photos and videos, customize them, and leverage AI features to make a compelling and creative video effortlessly.
What are some innovative year-in-review video ideas using HeyGen?
With HeyGen's comprehensive media library and customizable templates, you can creatively highlight company milestones or personal moments. The tool allows you to add engaging text and subtitles, providing a polished and professional finish to your year-in-review project.
How does HeyGen's AI enhance video creation for social media?
HeyGen's AI capabilities, such as text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, streamline the video production process. They help create engaging content for platforms like Instagram and TikTok, ensuring your year-in-review video resonates with a broad audience.
What makes HeyGen ideal for business achievements recap videos?
HeyGen offers branding controls, allowing companies to incorporate logos and brand colors seamlessly into their recap videos. This feature, along with aspect-ratio resizing, ensures that your business achievements are presented professionally across various social media platforms.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.