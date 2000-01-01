Discover the Future of Video Messaging Today
Harness AI avatars to elevate your video communication. Create captivating video messages effortlessly, ensuring seamless integration into your hybrid and remote work culture.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Video Messaging Works
Explore a simple, effective way to communicate and collaborate through video messaging with our easy-to-follow guide.
Create Your Video Message
Start by using HeyGen's intuitive video editor to record your personalized video message. Add any necessary voiceovers and subtitles to ensure clarity and engagement.
Choose Your Background
Enhance your video by selecting from HeyGen's library of eye-catching backgrounds or customize your own for a unique touch that matches your brand.
Apply Branding Elements
Use HeyGen's branding controls to incorporate your logo and brand colors, making your video message more recognizable and professional.
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in your preferred format and effortlessly share it through email integrations or social media to reach your audience quickly.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhancing Communication with Video Messaging
Explore how HeyGen empowers video communication, offering seamless sharing, AI-enhancements, and secure delivery. Elevate your messaging strategy efficiently.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video
Rapidly create eye-catching video messages that drive engagement and conversions with HeyGen's AI-powered capabilities.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes
Effortlessly produce captivating video messages for social media, enhancing reach and user engagement with HeyGen's intuitive tools.
Boost training engagement and retention with AI
Leverage HeyGen's AI to craft engaging video messages that enhance learning and retention in training programs.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen enhance video messaging with AI?
HeyGen elevates video messaging by utilizing AI avatars and voiceover generation, allowing users to create personalized and dynamic video communications effortlessly. These features ensure your messages stand out with a professional touch.
Can HeyGen integrate with my current communication tools?
Yes, HeyGen seamlessly integrates with popular email platforms like Outlook and Gmail, ensuring that your video messages can be sent and received with ease. This makes video collaboration more intuitive and accessible.
How does HeyGen ensure enterprise-grade security in its platform?
HeyGen prioritizes security by providing enterprise-grade protection measures, such as data safety protocols and customizable privacy settings. This ensures your video communication remains confidential and secure.
What editing features does HeyGen offer for video messages?
HeyGen boasts an intuitive editor that allows users to add eye-catching backgrounds, apply templates & scenes, and manage branding controls like logos and colors, making video messages engaging and tailored to your brand's identity.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.