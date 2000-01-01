Discover the Future of Video Messaging Today

Harness AI avatars to elevate your video communication. Create captivating video messages effortlessly, ensuring seamless integration into your hybrid and remote work culture.

375/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Video Messaging Works

Explore a simple, effective way to communicate and collaborate through video messaging with our easy-to-follow guide.

Step 1

Create Your Video Message

Start by using HeyGen's intuitive video editor to record your personalized video message. Add any necessary voiceovers and subtitles to ensure clarity and engagement.

Step 2

Choose Your Background

Enhance your video by selecting from HeyGen's library of eye-catching backgrounds or customize your own for a unique touch that matches your brand.

Step 3

Apply Branding Elements

Use HeyGen's branding controls to incorporate your logo and brand colors, making your video message more recognizable and professional.

Step 4

Export and Share

Once your video is ready, export it in your preferred format and effortlessly share it through email integrations or social media to reach your audience quickly.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Enhancing Communication with Video Messaging

Explore how HeyGen empowers video communication, offering seamless sharing, AI-enhancements, and secure delivery. Elevate your messaging strategy efficiently.

Icon 1

High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video

Rapidly create eye-catching video messages that drive engagement and conversions with HeyGen's AI-powered capabilities.

Icon 2

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes

Effortlessly produce captivating video messages for social media, enhancing reach and user engagement with HeyGen's intuitive tools.

Icon 3

Boost training engagement and retention with AI

Leverage HeyGen's AI to craft engaging video messages that enhance learning and retention in training programs.

Have questions? We have answers

How does HeyGen enhance video messaging with AI?

HeyGen elevates video messaging by utilizing AI avatars and voiceover generation, allowing users to create personalized and dynamic video communications effortlessly. These features ensure your messages stand out with a professional touch.

Can HeyGen integrate with my current communication tools?

Yes, HeyGen seamlessly integrates with popular email platforms like Outlook and Gmail, ensuring that your video messages can be sent and received with ease. This makes video collaboration more intuitive and accessible.

How does HeyGen ensure enterprise-grade security in its platform?

HeyGen prioritizes security by providing enterprise-grade protection measures, such as data safety protocols and customizable privacy settings. This ensures your video communication remains confidential and secure.

What editing features does HeyGen offer for video messages?

HeyGen boasts an intuitive editor that allows users to add eye-catching backgrounds, apply templates & scenes, and manage branding controls like logos and colors, making video messages engaging and tailored to your brand's identity.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Corporate VideoRecruitment VideoAi Mission Statement GeneratorAi Announcement GeneratorCompany Profile GeneratorOnboarding Video MakerAi Release Notes GeneratorSupport Video MakerAi Corporate Video GeneratorAi Weekly Recap Video MakerAdmin Workflow Video GeneratorAi Time Saver Tips Video MakerAi City Program Promo Video MakerBusiness Analytics Overview Video MakerAchievement Thanks Video MakerTeam Building Video MakerMarket Stability Video MakerAi Announcement Video CreatorAi Customer Support GeneratorAdmiral Spotlight Video MakerAi Video Maker3D Video MakerTwitter Video ToolMarketing Video MakerCreate Video Marketing

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background