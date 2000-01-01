Discover Engaging Internal Communications Video Examples
Harness HeyGen's text-to-video capability to create engaging internal communications videos that boost employee engagement and effectively convey your company's culture and updates.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Internal Communications Video Examples Work
Explore a seamless way to create impactful internal communication videos using HeyGen, enhancing your strategy.
Create Engaging Scripts
Start by drafting a clear and concise script focusing on your video's purpose, whether it's an announcement, update, or employee recognition. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to convert your text into an engaging visual narrative effortlessly.
Select Your Avatar or Voiceover
Enhance your video by choosing an AI avatar that aligns with your brand's voice or generate a custom voiceover. HeyGen offers AI avatars and voiceover generation, adding a personalized touch to your communication.
Add Visuals and Subtitles
Boost comprehension and retention by integrating visuals and subtitles. HeyGen's templates, media library, and subtitles/captions features help create a visually appealing and informative video that resonates with your team.
Export and Share Efficiently
Finalize your video by exporting it in the desired format, ensuring it fits your internal communication channels seamlessly. Utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to maintain quality across different platforms and devices.
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Optimize Internal Comms with Engaging HeyGen Videos
Enhance your internal communications strategy with HeyGen, creating impactful videos that engage, inform, and inspire your team efficiently.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI
Leverage HeyGen's AI tools to craft training videos that captivate and enhance knowledge retention across your organization.
Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos
Use HeyGen to create inspiring case study videos that communicate internal achievements and foster company pride.
Create More Courses and Reach More Learners Worldwide
Effortlessly produce internal e-learning content that broadens learning opportunities and increases educational reach.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen ideal for creating Internal Communications Videos?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of tools for producing engaging Internal Communications Videos. With features like AI avatars, voiceover generation, and a rich media library, you can craft compelling content that aligns perfectly with your Internal Communications Strategy.
Can you provide examples of successful Internal Communications Video Ideas using HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen has been used to create a variety of successful Internal Communications Videos, including Change Management Videos and Employee Engagement campaigns, utilizing customizable templates and storytelling techniques to convey your message effectively.
How does HeyGen support Internal Communications Video Production?
HeyGen streamlines Internal Communications Video Production through features like text-to-video from scripts and branding controls, allowing teams to maintain a consistent company message and look. The platform ensures seamless execution from concept to completion.
Why integrate video into your Internal Communications Strategy with HeyGen?
Incorporating video with HeyGen enhances your Internal Communications Strategy by providing a dynamic, engaging medium for information dissemination, crucial for boosting Employee Engagement and company culture alignment through visually impactful content.
