Elevate Your Brand with Corporate Video Making
Harness HeyGen's Text-to-Video tool to create compelling business videos that enhance brand awareness and captivate your audience, leveraging powerful templates and scenes.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Corporate Video Making Works
Craft engaging and professional corporate videos in just four steps using HeyGen's user-friendly tools and features.
Create Your Video Template
Kickstart your corporate video making by selecting from HeyGen's vast array of customizable templates. These templates are designed to cater to different business needs, whether it's a product demo, company announcement, or brand awareness video.
Add AI-Generated Voiceover
Enhance your video’s narrative with HeyGen's AI voiceover generation. Choose from a range of realistic voices to match your brand's tone, ensuring your message is communicated clearly and effectively.
Apply Branding Elements
Incorporate your brand's identity seamlessly by using HeyGen's branding controls. Add your logo, company colors, and fonts to create a video that resonates with your corporate image.
Export in Multiple Formats
Finalize your video and export it in various formats suitable for different platforms. Whether you need HD exports for presentations or optimized formats for social media sharing, HeyGen offers you the flexibility to meet your distribution needs.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Transform Corporate Video Making with HeyGen
Discover how HeyGen revolutionizes corporate video production by simplifying processes, enhancing engagement, and boosting productivity with AI-driven tools.
Effortless Ad Creation for Business Impact
Create high-performing corporate video ads in minutes using AI, ensuring effective communication and brand engagement.
Engaging Social Media Content Quickly
Generate captivating corporate social media videos swiftly, amplifying your brand presence across platforms.
Enhanced Training with AI-Powered Video
Boost employee training engagement and retention by utilizing AI for creating interactive and informative video content.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen simplify corporate video production?
HeyGen transforms corporate video production with AI-driven capabilities such as text-to-video from scripts, making it easy to create professional videos efficiently. Utilize the platform's media library and templates to tailor videos for product demos, social media, or training purposes with confidence.
What makes HeyGen suitable for creating animated business videos?
HeyGen's animation capabilities, combined with its voiceover generation and subtitle features, allow for engaging animated business videos. Users can seamlessly integrate branding elements such as logos and company colors to ensure consistency with the company’s visual identity.
Why choose HeyGen for corporate video ads?
With HeyGen's wide range of customizable templates and scenes, creating compelling corporate video ads is hassle-free. Leverage AI tools and aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your ads are polished and optimized for various platforms.
Can HeyGen assist in enhancing brand awareness?
Yes, HeyGen supports brand awareness efforts by enabling the creation of high-quality, on-brand content using features like branding controls and HD exports. Whether for product launches or corporate announcements, HeyGen ensures your video assets reflect your brand's identity with clarity.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.