How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Recruitment Videos Work
Discover how to create engaging recruitment videos that showcase your company culture and attract top talent.
Create a Compelling Video Script
Start by crafting a script that reflects your company's values, culture, and what makes it unique. Outline key points like employee testimonials and career advancement opportunities to resonate with candidate personas.
Select AI Avatars for Authenticity
Choose from HeyGen's AI avatars to represent diverse employee experiences within your recruitment video. These avatars add a personal touch and help illustrate your company's commitment to inclusivity.
Add Voiceover for Narration
Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to give your recruitment video a professional and polished narrative. Select a tone that matches your company culture and guides candidates through the video seamlessly.
Export and Share Across Platforms
Once your video is complete, use HeyGen's export function to adjust aspect ratios and share your video on job-listing websites and social media platforms. Engage a wider audience and boost your employer branding efforts.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Have questions? We have answers
What is the role of recruitment videos in employer branding?
Recruitment videos are a dynamic tool for showcasing company culture and employee experiences, playing a pivotal role in employer branding. By using HeyGen's AI-powered text-to-video capabilities, companies can create compelling content that aligns with their brand identity and attracts top talent.
How can HeyGen help create engaging recruitment videos?
HeyGen provides a suite of tools including AI avatars, voiceover generation, and a vast media library. These features enable the creation of engaging recruitment videos that effectively capture the essence of your workplace and appeal to targeted candidate personas.
Why should companies use HeyGen for video job postings?
HeyGen simplifies the creation of video job postings by offering customizable templates and easy script-to-video transformations. This allows companies to emphasize their unique workplace culture and career advancement opportunities, thus increasing application rates.
Can HeyGen support subtitling in recruitment videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports subtitle generation, ensuring your recruitment videos are accessible to a wider audience. This feature enhances the clarity of your message and aligns with best practices for improving conversion rates in video marketing.
