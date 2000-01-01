Create Engaging Business Animation Videos Effortlessly
Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to craft dynamic and cost-effective animated explainer videos that captivate your audience and enhance brand storytelling.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Business Animation Videos Work
Discover how to craft engaging business animation videos effortlessly using HeyGen's powerful tools and features.
Create with Text-to-Video
Start by utilizing HeyGen’s text-to-video feature to transform your script into an engaging animated business video. Draft your content focusing on key messages you want to convey.
Add Dynamic Voiceover
Enhance your video by generating a professional voiceover directly within the platform. Choose from multiple voice options to best suit your brand's tone.
Select from Templates & Scenes
Browse through HeyGen’s extensive library of templates and pre-designed scenes to seamlessly piece together a cohesive animated explainer video.
Export Your Creation
Finalize your project by exporting it in multiple formats, including MP4, ready for distribution across various marketing and communications channels.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
HeyGen: Transform Your Business with Animation Videos
Discover how HeyGen's AI-powered tools simplify business animation video creation, enhancing storytelling and engagement while saving time and cost.
Create High-Impact Ads Swiftly with AI
Leverage HeyGen's AI to generate impactful, business-centric animated ads in minutes, boosting marketing efficiency.
Engage Audiences with Social Media Clips
Effortlessly create dynamic social media animations to captivate and increase audience engagement.
Showcase Success with Animated Customer Stories
Utilize engaging animated videos to effectively highlight customer achievements and business success.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen enhance my business animation video strategy?
HeyGen provides an all-in-one solution for creating business animation videos with tools like AI avatars and text-to-video from script. Utilize templates and branding controls to craft engaging, dynamic visuals that resonate with your audience.
What features make HeyGen a top animated video maker?
HeyGen stands out with its AI-powered animation tools, offering seamless creation of 2D character animations and explainer videos. With a drag-and-drop editor and extensive media library support, it simplifies the creation process while maintaining professional quality.
Can HeyGen aid in creating animated explainer videos?
Absolutely! HeyGen excels in simplifying complex ideas into animated explainer videos. Use the platform's voiceover generation and customizable templates to produce compelling content that clearly communicates your brand message.
Does HeyGen offer any tools for enhancing marketing and communications?
Yes, HeyGen is tailored for marketing and communications needs, offering powerful storytelling capabilities. With aspect-ratio resizing and brand controls, create content that aligns perfectly with your business's marketing strategies.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.