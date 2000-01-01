Video Recruiting: Transforming Hiring Processes Efficiently

Leverage AI avatars for Pre-Recorded Video Interviews, streamlining candidate experience and driving faster hiring without compromising on quality.

469/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Video Recruiting Works

Streamline your hiring process with video recruiting for a faster and more efficient candidate evaluation.

Step 1

Create Engaging Pre-Recorded Interviews

Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to craft compelling pre-recorded video interviews. This allows candidates to respond at their convenience, ensuring flexibility while maintaining structured interviewing.

Step 2

Choose the Right Live Interview Format

Utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize video quality in live video interviews. This feature ensures every interview session runs smoothly, enhancing candidate experience and facilitating faster hiring.

Step 3

Apply Branding Controls to Videos

With HeyGen's branding controls, integrate your company's logo and colors into your video content creation. This not only enhances the candidate experience but also reinforces your brand's identity throughout the recruiting process.

Step 4

Select Seamless ATS Integration

Employ HeyGen's ATS integration to sync video interview data seamlessly into your existing interview management system. This automation streamlines candidate screening and improves the quality of hires.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

HeyGen Video Recruiting Solutions

Discover how HeyGen enhances video recruiting with efficient video interview solutions, improving candidate experience and diversity hiring.

Icon 1

Create Engaging Video Interviews Effortlessly

Generate compelling interview videos swiftly with AI, enhancing candidate engagement and diversity in hiring.

Icon 2

Boost Candidate Screening Efficiency with AI Videos

Streamline your candidate screening process with high-quality video content, ensuring a faster and more thorough selection process.

Icon 3

Enhance Candidate Experience with AI-Powered Content

Offer candidates an exceptional interview experience using personalized, AI-driven video content, ensuring a welcoming and inclusive hiring process.

Have questions? We have answers

How does HeyGen facilitate video recruiting with its platform?

HeyGen enhances video recruiting by offering AI-driven text-to-video capabilities, allowing recruiters to create engaging pre-recorded video interviews swiftly. With features like voiceover generation and subtitles, HeyGen ensures videos are both professional and accessible.

Can HeyGen integrate with our current ATS for seamless interviewing?

Yes, HeyGen provides ATS integration options, allowing the syncing of candidate data for a streamlined interview management process. This integration supports automation, reducing manual effort and enhancing hiring efficiency.

What measures does HeyGen implement for video interview security and privacy?

HeyGen prioritizes security and privacy by adhering to industry standards, including GDPR compliance. Our platform ensures that video content is safeguarded, offering identity verification to maintain a secure interview environment.

Why choose HeyGen for structured interviewing processes?

HeyGen's platform supports structured interviewing by offering customizable templates and scenes, enabling recruiters to maintain consistency across interviews. This helps in conducting fair assessments and supports diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Corporate VideoInternal Communications VideoCorporate Video MakingBusiness Animation VideoInternal Communications Video ExamplesVideo PresentationHr Video MakerOnboarding Video ExamplesRecruitment VideoVideo MessagingCompany Intro VideoYear In Review VideoMeet The Team VideoSelf Introduction Video TemplateCorporate Video AnimationAi Mission Statement GeneratorReply VideoAi Announcement GeneratorCompany Profile GeneratorOnboarding Video MakerAi Video Maker3D Video MakerTwitter Video ToolMarketing Video MakerCreate Video Marketing

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background
Video Recruiting | Streamline Hiring | HeyGen