HR Video Maker: Transform Your Training and Recruitment

Boost employee engagement with AI avatars and seamless video creation for onboarding and company culture videos.

Develop a comprehensive 2-minute onboarding video for new hires using HeyGen's Text-to-Video from script feature. This video is tailored for HR professionals looking to streamline the onboarding process. Utilize clear voiceover generation and informative visuals to guide new employees through company policies and procedures, ensuring a smooth transition into their new roles.
Engage your team with a 45-second training video that leverages HeyGen's media library and stock support. Perfect for HR managers aiming to boost employee engagement, this video will use vibrant animations and a friendly tone to convey important training information. The seamless integration of subtitles will ensure accessibility for all viewers.
Craft a compelling 30-second recruitment video using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports feature. Targeted at job seekers, this video will utilize eye-catching animations and a motivational soundtrack to attract top talent. Highlight the benefits of joining your team and make your company stand out in the competitive job market.
How HR Video Maker Works

Create engaging HR videos effortlessly with HeyGen's powerful tools.

Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling video script that outlines your HR message. Use HeyGen's AI Text-to-Video feature to transform your script into a dynamic video format.
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates designed for HR purposes, such as onboarding or company culture videos. These templates help streamline the video creation process.
Step 3
Add AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Enhance your video with AI avatars and voiceovers to make your content more engaging. HeyGen provides a range of avatars and voice options to suit your brand's tone.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it with your team. HeyGen supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options to fit your needs.

HeyGen revolutionizes HR video creation by leveraging AI to enhance employee engagement and streamline processes like onboarding and recruitment.

Highlight company culture and employee achievements through compelling AI-generated video narratives.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance HR video creation?

HeyGen offers a powerful HR video maker that simplifies video creation with AI avatars and customizable templates, making it easy to produce engaging onboarding and training videos.

What features does HeyGen provide for video animation?

HeyGen includes advanced video animation tools such as AI Text-to-Video and voiceover generation, allowing for seamless creation of dynamic and professional videos.

Can HeyGen improve employee engagement through videos?

Yes, HeyGen's video templates and branding controls help create compelling company culture videos that boost employee engagement and convey your brand's message effectively.

Why choose HeyGen for video recruitment?

HeyGen's AI video maker streamlines video recruitment by offering easy-to-use video editing tools and a rich media library, ensuring your recruitment videos are both professional and impactful.

