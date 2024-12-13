HR Video Maker: Transform Your Training and Recruitment
Boost employee engagement with AI avatars and seamless video creation for onboarding and company culture videos.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute onboarding video for new hires using HeyGen's Text-to-Video from script feature. This video is tailored for HR professionals looking to streamline the onboarding process. Utilize clear voiceover generation and informative visuals to guide new employees through company policies and procedures, ensuring a smooth transition into their new roles.
Engage your team with a 45-second training video that leverages HeyGen's media library and stock support. Perfect for HR managers aiming to boost employee engagement, this video will use vibrant animations and a friendly tone to convey important training information. The seamless integration of subtitles will ensure accessibility for all viewers.
Craft a compelling 30-second recruitment video using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports feature. Targeted at job seekers, this video will utilize eye-catching animations and a motivational soundtrack to attract top talent. Highlight the benefits of joining your team and make your company stand out in the competitive job market.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes HR video creation by leveraging AI to enhance employee engagement and streamline processes like onboarding and recruitment.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention.
Enhance employee training with engaging AI-powered videos that improve retention and participation.
Create More Courses and Reach More Learners.
Expand your HR training programs with AI-driven video courses that are accessible to a global audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance HR video creation?
HeyGen offers a powerful HR video maker that simplifies video creation with AI avatars and customizable templates, making it easy to produce engaging onboarding and training videos.
What features does HeyGen provide for video animation?
HeyGen includes advanced video animation tools such as AI Text-to-Video and voiceover generation, allowing for seamless creation of dynamic and professional videos.
Can HeyGen improve employee engagement through videos?
Yes, HeyGen's video templates and branding controls help create compelling company culture videos that boost employee engagement and convey your brand's message effectively.
Why choose HeyGen for video recruitment?
HeyGen's AI video maker streamlines video recruitment by offering easy-to-use video editing tools and a rich media library, ensuring your recruitment videos are both professional and impactful.