Create Engaging Video Presentations Effortlessly
Leverage AI avatars and templates to design professional, animated presentations that captivate audiences and enhance corporate communication, all with HeyGen's advanced tools.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Video Presentations Work
Explore how to create engaging video presentations with AI-enhanced tools and customizable templates.
Create Using Templates
Start your video presentation by selecting from a variety of customizable templates available in HeyGen's library. These templates help you maintain a professional look while saving time.
Add AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Enhance your presentation with AI avatars and automated voiceovers. This feature allows you to give your presentation a personalized, dynamic touch, making it more engaging for your audience.
Incorporate Stock Media
Elevate your content by integrating stock photos and videos. HeyGen's extensive media library offers a vast selection of high-quality resources to complement your presentation's message.
Export and Share Seamlessly
Once your video presentation is polished and complete, export it in your desired format and share it easily across multiple platforms, ensuring your message reaches a wide audience effectively.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Transform Your Presentations with HeyGen AI Videos
HeyGen redefines video presentations with AI-powered creativity, offering dynamic storytelling and rapid content creation to captivate any audience.
Create Captivating Training Videos Instantly
Enhance training sessions and boost engagement with HeyGen's AI, allowing for quick creation of impactful and informative video presentations.
Engage Social Media Audiences Effectively
Generate engaging social media clips in minutes, maximizing reach and interaction with visually compelling AI-driven content.
Boost Learner Reach with AI-Powered Courses
Expand your educational content's reach by leveraging HeyGen's AI capabilities to produce and distribute courses globally, effortlessly.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen simplify creating video presentations?
HeyGen leverages AI to transform scripts into engaging video presentations with ease. With tools like AI avatars and voiceover generation, you can bring your ideas to life through seamless and efficient customization.
What creative elements can I include in my HeyGen videos?
HeyGen provides an extensive library of templates, scenes, and stock media, allowing you to create dynamic and customized presentations. Incorporate your branding with unique logos and colors for a professional touch.
Can I add subtitles to my videos using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers advanced subtitle and captioning tools. Our platform generates accurate subtitles in multiple languages, ensuring your content reaches a global audience effortlessly.
Does HeyGen support team collaboration for video creation?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed for seamless team collaboration. Users can share designs, make joint edits, and co-create compelling content, ensuring efficient teamwork and streamlined project development.
