Top Onboarding Video Examples for Effective Integration
Explore how to enhance your onboarding process with AI avatars and text-to-video scripts, ensuring a seamless transition for new employees and boosting engagement.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Onboarding Video Examples Work
Craft engaging onboarding videos effortlessly with our friendly guide, ensuring a welcoming experience for every new team member or customer.
Choose the Right Template
Start by selecting a template from HeyGen's diverse library. With various styles tailored for employee and customer onboarding, pick one that aligns with your brand's tone and message.
Create Compelling Content
Craft your video script with captivating storytelling in mind. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to bring your script to life, making your message engaging and relatable for the audience.
Add Branding Elements
Incorporate your brand's logo, colors, and fonts into the video using HeyGen's branding controls. This ensures that your video is cohesive and reinforces your company culture.
Export and Share
Once satisfied with your video, export it in the desired format and share it effortlessly. Use it in welcome emails, on your website, or as part of your onboarding process to ensure a seamless start for every new face.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhancing Onboarding with HeyGen Video Solutions
HeyGen transforms onboarding with AI videos that boost engagement and retention, streamline training, and enhance user experiences.
Boost Training Engagement with AI
Enhance employee onboarding with dynamic AI videos, making training sessions more engaging and effective.
Showcase Success Stories Through AI
Capture compelling customer onboarding journeys by transforming testimonials into captivating visual stories.
Create Interactive Educational Content
Leverage AI to develop interactive onboarding courses, ensuring better information retention and accessibility worldwide.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen assist with creating engaging onboarding videos?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive solution for crafting engaging onboarding videos through its AI-powered text-to-video capabilities. Utilizing customizable templates and scenes, HeyGen simplifies the creation process while ensuring the final video aligns with your company's brand identity.
What makes HeyGen's AI avatars ideal for onboarding videos?
HeyGen's AI avatars provide a personalized touch to your onboarding videos, making them more relatable and engaging for new employees or customers. This feature, combined with AI voiceover and subtitles, allows seamless integration of storytelling and visual elements.
Can HeyGen incorporate brand-specific elements in videos?
Yes, HeyGen allows for precise branding controls. You can add logos, adjust colors, and select from a media library to ensure your onboarding video aligns with your company's core values and culture, creating a cohesive and professional presentation.
How does HeyGen support creativity in the video production process?
HeyGen enhances creativity by offering an intuitive interface with features like AI voiceover and animated scenes. These tools enable the creation of interactive and visually captivating onboarding videos, tailored to capture the essence of your organization's unique story.
