Onboarding Video Generator: Create Engaging User Journeys
Transform your new user onboarding with professional, engaging videos. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script for effortless content creation.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Envision a 90-second instructional video designed for software developers explaining a new API integration, showcasing detailed screen recordings interspersed with animated graphics, accompanied by precise voiceover and clear subtitles. This video will utilize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions and its Media library/stock support to provide a highly customized learning experience, facilitating seamless collaboration among technical teams.
Develop a 45-second quick start guide targeting non-technical staff needing to understand a new internal tool, characterized by upbeat, engaging visuals and a friendly, encouraging AI avatar. This project will integrate HeyGen's AI avatars and its Templates & scenes to demonstrate that no skills needed are required to produce effective content, simplifying the learning curve for every employee.
Imagine a 2-minute comprehensive technical guide for enterprise clients standardizing their video documentation, employing a polished, corporate aesthetic with clear, concise information delivery, utilizing diverse media assets. The video should highlight HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports and its robust Voiceover generation to produce professional export videos, streamlining the process of creating impactful video documentation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Accelerate Onboarding Content Creation.
Quickly produce comprehensive onboarding modules and user guides, ensuring new hires and users are fully equipped.
Maximize Onboarding Effectiveness.
Increase new employee or customer engagement and improve information retention with dynamic AI-generated training videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation with advanced tools?
HeyGen streamlines the AI video generator process using an AI-driven engine that converts text-to-video, enabling you to create dynamic content with AI Avatars. Our platform includes powerful editing tools and AI powered auto generated scripts to produce high-quality videos effortlessly.
What customization and export options are available for HeyGen videos?
HeyGen offers extensive full customization options, allowing you to integrate unique graphics and animations using various templates. You can easily export videos in MP4 file format, and even utilize advanced features like Video background remover and aspect-ratio resizing for diverse platforms.
Can HeyGen generate realistic AI voiceovers and scripts for my content?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides sophisticated AI generated voiceover capabilities that sound incredibly natural, complementing your AI Avatars and talking heads. With our AI powered auto generated scripts, you can quickly produce engaging narratives from simple text prompts, accelerating your content creation.
Does HeyGen support seamless collaboration for video projects?
Yes, HeyGen is designed for Seamless collaboration, allowing teams to work together efficiently on video projects. Our Smart sharing features ensure easy distribution, making it simple to share video content across your organization or with external stakeholders.