Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a professional 60-second onboarding roadmap video targeting new corporate employees, clearly outlining their first 90 days. The visual style should be sleek and organized, featuring clear text overlays and a reassuring, informative voiceover. Harness HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently create a polished narrative that simplifies complex information, ensuring a smooth employee onboarding experience with a strategic roadmap.
Produce an engaging 30-second personalized video onboarding guide for users discovering a new product feature, designed to be easily created even with no video making experience required. The visual style should be dynamic and interactive, using screen recordings mixed with a lively, encouraging voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to craft clear and concise instructions, making video creation accessible for everyone to explain specific features and allow for full customization.
Craft an informative 40-second internal roadmap update video for team members, illustrating key project milestones and upcoming initiatives using compelling visuals. The video should have a modern, infographic-inspired visual style with a confident, articulate voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes for rapid prototyping and full customization, transforming complex data into easily digestible onboarding videos that keep everyone aligned on the company's progress using various roadmap templates.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Onboarding Engagement.
Enhance new employee or customer engagement and retention with dynamic, AI-generated onboarding videos.
Scale Onboarding Programs.
Develop extensive onboarding modules and reach a global audience of new team members or customers efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating onboarding videos?
HeyGen streamlines the process of creating engaging onboarding videos using AI video generator technology. You can easily select from various video templates, requiring no prior video making experience to produce high-quality content. This makes personalized video onboarding accessible to everyone.
Does HeyGen offer full customization for onboarding video content?
Yes, HeyGen provides full customization options for your onboarding videos. You can tailor content with your brand's colors and logo, utilize animated characters, and even generate personalized video onboarding experiences to match your specific needs.
Can HeyGen's AI capabilities enhance my employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen's AI video generator significantly enhances employee onboarding by offering features like AI-powered auto generated scripts and realistic AI avatars. This allows for dynamic and engaging content, from detailed roadmap templates to custom voiceover generation, ensuring a professional touch.
What kind of video templates are available for onboarding roadmaps?
HeyGen offers a diverse selection of video templates, including specific roadmap templates, ideal for creating compelling onboarding roadmap videos. These templates are versatile enough for both employee onboarding and customer onboarding, making the video creation process efficient and impactful.