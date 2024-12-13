Onboarding Recap Video Maker: Simplify New Hire Journeys

Create engaging employee onboarding recaps with customizable video templates for a consistent brand experience.

Create a 60-second onboarding recap video tailored for new employees joining a tech startup. This video should adopt a modern, vibrant visual style with an energetic, inviting background score, guiding new hires through key company values and initial steps. Utilize HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly set up the visual narrative and leverage "Voiceover generation" for a consistent, friendly tone that welcomes them to the team.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a captivating 45-second explainer video for prospective clients showcasing a new software update. The visual style should be sleek and futuristic, featuring dynamic motion graphics, complemented by an authoritative yet approachable audio track. Incorporate "AI avatars" to present the features and use "Text-to-video from script" to streamline the script-to-visual process, ensuring a smooth and engaging presentation of the "AI video maker" capabilities.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a concise 30-second training video for internal sales teams on an updated product pricing structure. The video needs a clear, educational visual style with minimalist graphics to highlight essential information, paired with a professional, articulate voiceover. Enhance accessibility and clarity by employing HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" and enrich the content with relevant visual examples using the "Media library/stock support" feature to support these "training videos".
Example Prompt 3
Imagine crafting a 75-second personalized onboarding video for remote customer support specialists. The aesthetic should be warm and supportive, with a focus on human connection and a reassuring, motivational audio track. By utilizing "Templates & scenes" for a quick start and leveraging "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize for various internal platforms, you can effectively "create personalized onboarding videos" that resonate deeply with individual team members, making the initial remote experience seamless and engaging.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Onboarding Recap Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and personalized onboarding recap videos in just a few steps, ensuring your new hires feel welcomed and informed.

1
Step 1
Create Your Onboarding Script
Begin by inputting your onboarding content. Our robust Text-to-video from script capability allows you to effortlessly convert your written text into a compelling video, saving you time and effort.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Template
Enhance personalization by selecting from a wide range of realistic AI Avatars to be the presenter in your onboarding recap video. This adds a human touch and engagement.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Voiceovers and Visuals
Elevate your recap with professional narration. Leverage our advanced Voiceover generation to create natural-sounding speech in various voices and languages, ensuring clear communication.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your personalized onboarding video and export it with flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Share your professional recap video directly with new team members or embed it into your onboarding platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Motivational Onboarding Recaps

.

Design inspiring recap videos that celebrate new hires' journey and foster a positive company culture from day one.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create personalized onboarding videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text into engaging videos, allowing you to create personalized onboarding videos with AI Avatars, branded elements, and customizable video templates for a truly unique new hire experience.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video maker for employee onboarding?

HeyGen streamlines the video creation process with powerful AI-powered features, enabling you to generate high-quality employee onboarding videos efficiently. You can easily incorporate AI voice overs and precise subtitles to ensure clear and comprehensive communication.

Can I customize the visuals and branding in HeyGen onboarding videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, a rich media library, and customizable video templates, allowing you to integrate your company logo, colors, and specific visuals. This ensures your professional video content consistently reflects your brand.

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of an onboarding recap video?

As an AI video maker, HeyGen simplifies making an onboarding recap video by letting you quickly turn any script into a dynamic video using AI Avatars and realistic voiceover generation. This efficient process ensures key information is effectively delivered and easily recalled by new employees.

