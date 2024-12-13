Onboarding Performance Video Maker: Boost Employee Success

Transform employee onboarding with captivating videos made with HeyGen's AI avatars, ensuring high performance from day one.

Create a welcoming 60-second onboarding video designed for new employees, introducing them to company culture and key initial steps. The visual style should be professional yet friendly, featuring a diverse AI avatar delivering clear, positive messaging with a warm AI-generated voice. This video leverages HeyGen's AI avatars to personalize the welcome experience for every new hire.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an informative 45-second product demo video targeting new customers to guide them through initial features and setup. The visual and audio style should be engaging and dynamic, incorporating clear screen recordings and an upbeat background track, narrated precisely from a well-structured script. Utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability ensures accurate and efficient content delivery for customer onboarding.
Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second HR training video aimed at existing employees, highlighting an important policy update. This video should adopt a clean and straightforward corporate visual style, using simple animations and a professional, crisp narration to ensure clarity. The efficient creation is made possible by customizing HeyGen's readily available Templates & scenes for rapid deployment of compliance training.
Prompt 3
Craft an impactful 60-second corporate video for internal sales teams, summarizing quarterly performance achievements and future goals. The visual aesthetic needs to be modern and energetic, featuring dynamic transitions and inspiring background music, with a strong, clear voiceover generating enthusiasm. This video leverages HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver a powerful message for sales enablement.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Onboarding Performance Video Maker Works

Quickly produce engaging onboarding videos to enhance new hire performance and streamline your integration process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Initial Content
Create your video by writing a compelling "script", which serves as the blueprint for your entire onboarding message.
2
Step 2
Customize Visuals and Narration
Customize your scenes with diverse "AI avatars" and generate natural voiceovers to bring your content to life dynamically.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enhancements
Apply your corporate identity by leveraging branding controls to "customize" colors and add subtitles for accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Export your polished video in various formats and aspect ratios, then easily share it with your new team members.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating high-performance onboarding videos. Easily make engaging training videos for new employees, boosting their learning and retention from day one.

Motivate New Hires

Utilize AI videos to create inspiring content that resonates with new employees and reinforces company culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of effective onboarding videos?

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of onboarding videos by utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities. You can quickly generate professional-quality content, making the process of creating engaging training videos and new hire onboarding materials incredibly efficient.

Can HeyGen help customize onboarding videos for specific company branding?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to customize your onboarding videos with your company's logo, colors, and specific visual identity. This ensures your corporate videos align perfectly with your brand guidelines and company culture, supported by a versatile media library and customizable templates.

What AI features does HeyGen offer to streamline the onboarding video production process?

HeyGen integrates powerful AI features such as AI avatars, AI narration, and AI voice overs to automate video generation. Our text-to-speech converter simplifies voiceover creation from a script, significantly streamlining the entire process for creating impactful training videos.

What benefits does HeyGen bring to new hire onboarding performance?

HeyGen enhances new hire onboarding performance by delivering consistent, high-quality onboarding visual content that improves engagement and retention. Features like subtitles/captions and easy export options ensure your training videos are accessible and effective for all new employees, optimizing the entire onboarding process.

