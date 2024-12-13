Onboarding Overview Video Maker to Boost Employee Retention
Ensure seamless employee onboarding and boost retention. Create professional instructional videos with HeyGen's intuitive templates & scenes.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 60-second instructional video aimed at HR managers and L&D specialists, adopting a clean, modern visual aesthetic with clear, professional narration. The narrative should highlight how creating onboarding videos is simplified using HeyGen's Templates & scenes to produce engaging instructional videos efficiently.
Produce a 30-second inspiring overview for HR directors and C-suite executives, characterized by a professional, data-driven visual style and crisp, authoritative audio. This video will explore how video onboarding at scale significantly boosts employee retention across the employee lifecycle, made accessible with HeyGen's multi-platform export capabilities.
Develop a 50-second dynamic piece for small business owners and team leads, featuring modern graphics and a friendly, engaging voiceover. Emphasize the power of an AI onboarding video maker in providing a comprehensive onboarding overview video maker experience, effortlessly enhanced by HeyGen's media library/stock support.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies creating engaging onboarding overview videos. Leverage AI to craft instructional videos that boost new hire retention and enhance employee onboarding at scale.
Develop Comprehensive Onboarding Courses.
Rapidly create extensive onboarding overview videos and instructional content, effectively reaching all new hires globally.
Enhance Onboarding Engagement & Retention.
Leverage AI-powered videos to significantly boost new hire engagement and improve employee retention rates during onboarding.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging onboarding videos with templates?
HeyGen offers a diverse collection of customizable onboarding video templates and scenes, empowering users to create compelling instructional videos swiftly. Its intuitive design features allow for easy personalization to reflect your company culture and welcome new hires effectively.
What are the key capabilities of HeyGen's AI onboarding video maker?
HeyGen's AI onboarding video maker leverages advanced AI engine technology to transform your scripts into professional videos using realistic AI avatars and voiceover generation. This enables you to streamline the creation of high-quality employee onboarding content at scale.
How does HeyGen assist in producing instructional videos for new hires?
HeyGen is designed to help you create impactful instructional videos for new hires by converting text to video, supporting a rich media library, and offering robust branding controls. You can also add subtitles and export content for multi-platform delivery, ensuring clear communication across the employee lifecycle.
Can HeyGen streamline the process of video onboarding at scale?
Yes, HeyGen significantly streamlines video onboarding at scale by offering efficient tools for generating consistent and high-quality videos quickly. With features like templates, script-to-video, and multi-platform export, you can ensure a standardized, engaging experience for every new employee, contributing to better employee retention.