Onboarding Orientation Video Maker for Engaged New Hires
Empower HR Professionals to boost employee engagement and reduce training time using our customizable templates.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 60-second onboarding video specifically for new employees, offering a clear and animated explainer video for essential first-day logistics and resources, effectively helping to Reduce Training Time. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to ensure precise, instructional content is delivered with a calm voiceover and easy-to-follow on-screen graphics.
HR Professionals can produce a professional-grade, 30-second employee onboarding video that provides an informative overview of key benefits and administrative procedures to Ensure Consistency. This video should adopt a polished corporate visual style with infographic elements, enhanced by HeyGen's Voiceover generation for a confident and articulate narration.
Design an inspirational 45-second video using an onboarding orientation video maker, targeting new hires by showcasing career growth opportunities and fostering employee engagement to Improve Retention. Employ dynamic visuals, including photos or stock footage from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, accompanied by motivational music, to create a welcoming and forward-looking message.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers HR Professionals to create compelling onboarding videos for new hires. Boost engagement and reduce training time with AI-powered video, ensuring a seamless experience.
Boost Employee Onboarding Engagement.
Increase new hire engagement and knowledge retention with interactive, AI-generated onboarding videos.
Scale Onboarding Content Creation.
Efficiently create and deliver a higher volume of comprehensive onboarding modules to all new employees globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HR Professionals quickly create engaging employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen's AI video platform simplifies the creation of professional onboarding videos from text or script. HR Professionals can leverage customizable templates and AI avatars to quickly produce compelling content that boosts employee engagement for new hires.
What customization options are available for new hire onboarding videos with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to easily add your company's logo, colors, and specific branding elements to every onboarding video. This ensures a consistent and professional experience for new employees, reinforcing company culture from day one.
Can HeyGen support diverse new employees with multilingual onboarding content?
Absolutely. HeyGen features multilingual video creation capabilities, including voiceover generation and subtitles. This allows you to produce accessible employee onboarding videos for a global workforce, ensuring all new hires feel included and informed.
How does HeyGen help reduce training time with its onboarding video maker?
HeyGen streamlines the process of converting scripts or text into dynamic onboarding videos using AI. This accelerates content production, making it easier for HR professionals to deliver essential information efficiently and significantly reduce overall training time for new hires.