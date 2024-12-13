Onboarding Orientation Video Maker for Engaged New Hires

Empower HR Professionals to boost employee engagement and reduce training time using our customizable templates.

Create a compelling 45-second onboarding video designed to welcome new hires and immerse them in our vibrant company culture, aiming to Boost Engagement from day one. This video should feature friendly AI avatars introducing different aspects of the company, utilizing an upbeat musical score and modern, clean visual style to convey our values and team spirit.

Prompt 1
Develop a concise 60-second onboarding video specifically for new employees, offering a clear and animated explainer video for essential first-day logistics and resources, effectively helping to Reduce Training Time. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to ensure precise, instructional content is delivered with a calm voiceover and easy-to-follow on-screen graphics.
Prompt 2
HR Professionals can produce a professional-grade, 30-second employee onboarding video that provides an informative overview of key benefits and administrative procedures to Ensure Consistency. This video should adopt a polished corporate visual style with infographic elements, enhanced by HeyGen's Voiceover generation for a confident and articulate narration.
Prompt 3
Design an inspirational 45-second video using an onboarding orientation video maker, targeting new hires by showcasing career growth opportunities and fostering employee engagement to Improve Retention. Employ dynamic visuals, including photos or stock footage from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, accompanied by motivational music, to create a welcoming and forward-looking message.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Onboarding Orientation Video Maker Works

Create engaging onboarding videos for new hires quickly and easily, boosting employee engagement and reducing training time with intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from a wide array of professionally designed video templates, optimized for various employee onboarding scenarios and styles.
2
Step 2
Develop Your Content
Input your script or convert existing text into dynamic video content using our Text-to-video from script feature, and select AI avatars to narrate your message.
3
Step 3
Personalize Your Video
Tailor your onboarding video by applying your company's branding controls, including logo, colors, and fonts, to ensure a cohesive visual experience.
4
Step 4
Publish and Distribute
Finalize your video with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, then easily share it with new hires through your preferred learning management system or internal portals.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers HR Professionals to create compelling onboarding videos for new hires. Boost engagement and reduce training time with AI-powered video, ensuring a seamless experience.

Quickly Produce Engaging Orientation Videos

Rapidly create captivating orientation videos and introductory clips to welcome new hires and introduce company culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HR Professionals quickly create engaging employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen's AI video platform simplifies the creation of professional onboarding videos from text or script. HR Professionals can leverage customizable templates and AI avatars to quickly produce compelling content that boosts employee engagement for new hires.

What customization options are available for new hire onboarding videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to easily add your company's logo, colors, and specific branding elements to every onboarding video. This ensures a consistent and professional experience for new employees, reinforcing company culture from day one.

Can HeyGen support diverse new employees with multilingual onboarding content?

Absolutely. HeyGen features multilingual video creation capabilities, including voiceover generation and subtitles. This allows you to produce accessible employee onboarding videos for a global workforce, ensuring all new hires feel included and informed.

How does HeyGen help reduce training time with its onboarding video maker?

HeyGen streamlines the process of converting scripts or text into dynamic onboarding videos using AI. This accelerates content production, making it easier for HR professionals to deliver essential information efficiently and significantly reduce overall training time for new hires.

