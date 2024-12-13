Onboarding Module Video Generator: Create Engaging Content

Streamline employee onboarding with our AI video generator, transforming scripts into engaging training videos using advanced text-to-video capabilities.

Create a compelling 45-second onboarding video designed for new hires at a vibrant tech startup, introducing them to the company culture and essential first-day information. The visual style should be modern and engaging, featuring dynamic animated graphics alongside friendly AI avatars, with an encouraging and upbeat AI voice. This video should leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and customizable templates to provide a truly personalized first impression, making the 'employee onboarding' process exciting and efficient.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an informative 60-second training video aimed at existing employees learning a new internal software module, detailing step-by-step instructions for effective utilization. The visual approach should be clean and professional, incorporating clear on-screen text overlays and relevant stock footage from the media library, accompanied by a precise and authoritative voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to ensure accuracy and consistency across all training materials for this 'onboarding module video generator'.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a welcoming 30-second 'company culture' video intended for prospective candidates or recently hired team members, offering a glimpse into the organization's values and community spirit. Employ a warm and authentic visual style, blending diverse stock photos and subtle background music, enhanced by a genuine human-like voiceover generated with HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, alongside clear Subtitles/captions for accessibility. This video should convey a sense of belonging through 'personalized content' even before their official start.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a dynamic 50-second demonstration video showcasing new features of an 'AI video generator' targeted at product managers and marketing teams responsible for showcasing software updates. The visual aesthetic should be fast-paced and energetic, featuring crisp screen recordings and bold text animations, complemented by an enthusiastic and articulate AI voice. This video should highlight the seamless functionality of the 'onboarding module video generator', specifically demonstrating HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform delivery.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Onboarding Module Video Generator Works

Quickly create engaging and personalized onboarding videos with AI, streamlining the new hire experience and integrating company culture seamlessly.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by inputting your onboarding content. Utilize our Text-to-video from script feature to convert your text into dynamic video scenes effortlessly, laying the foundation for your module.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your message. Customize their appearance and voice to align with your brand, ensuring your personalized content resonates with new hires.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding & Visuals
Enhance your video with customizable templates and branding controls. Incorporate your company's logo, colors, and multimedia from the media library to reinforce your company culture.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your onboarding module is perfect, render video in high quality. Easily publish your video across platforms or embed it directly into your onboarding portal to welcome new users effectively.

Cultivate Company Culture & Morale

Craft inspiring welcome videos and motivational messages for new employees, effectively communicating company culture and values from day one.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline our employee onboarding process?

HeyGen is an AI video generator that transforms your text scripts into engaging onboarding videos. Leverage AI avatars and AI voices to create personalized content efficiently, significantly enhancing the new hire experience without needing extensive video editing skills.

What creative options does HeyGen offer for customizing onboarding modules?

HeyGen provides extensive customizable templates and a media library to personalize your onboarding videos. You can apply branding controls, including your logo and company colors, ensuring your training videos reflect your company culture and aesthetic.

Is it easy to create engaging training videos with HeyGen's AI tools?

Absolutely. HeyGen's intuitive platform allows you to generate videos directly from text scripts with AI avatars and AI voices. You can easily add subtitles/captions to ensure your content is accessible and impactful for all new users.

Can HeyGen help create various types of internal communication videos?

Yes, beyond onboarding, HeyGen is a versatile AI video generator perfect for producing training videos, company culture updates, or announcements. Its AI-driven engine helps you quickly render and publish high-quality video content for diverse internal needs.

