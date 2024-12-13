Onboarding Module Generator: Create Engaging Training

Build customized onboarding plans for new hires, featuring interactive elements and AI avatars for higher retention.

Imagine a 45-second video showcasing how to effortlessly create a comprehensive onboarding module using a user-friendly design. This vibrant and energetic video, aimed at HR Managers and Small Business Owners, should feature HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to demonstrate the rapid transformation of documentation into engaging visual content, all set to an upbeat background track.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second professional and modern video targeting HR Professionals looking to boost employee retention by developing customized onboarding plans. This video should utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present a reassuring narrative about tailoring content, highlighting the power of engaging onboarding experiences with a clean visual style and a professional voiceover.
Prompt 2
Develop a dynamic 30-second video designed for Learning & Development specialists and Corporate Trainers, illustrating how to transform static training into interactive elements. The video should be visually vibrant and fast-paced, leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes to showcase quick setup, inspiring viewers with the potential for highly engaging onboarding content.
Prompt 3
Create a 50-second explanatory video for Startup Founders and Team Leads on quickly building effective onboarding training from the ground up with customizable templates. This friendly and warm video should clearly narrate the benefits, using HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver direct instructions and demonstrate the streamlined process.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work



Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Onboarding Module Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging, AI-powered onboarding modules that captivate new hires and streamline your entire onboarding process for maximum impact.

1
Step 1
Create Video from Text
Begin by pasting your existing text. Our AI onboarding tool leverages Text-to-video from script capabilities to instantly transform your content into a dynamic video module.
2
Step 2
Customize with Templates and Branding
Select from our customizable templates and utilize Templates & scenes to define the structure and aesthetic, ensuring a polished and cohesive look for your module.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Engaging Avatars
Integrate AI avatars to narrate your content, making the experience more engaging and effective for new hires.
4
Step 4
Publish for Accessible Learning
Utilize diverse publishing options to easily share your finished module, ensuring LMS-Free Accessibility across your organization for seamless distribution.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines your employee onboarding process. As an AI onboarding tool, it helps generate engaging onboarding modules efficiently, offering a cost-effective and LMS-free solution for new hires.

Streamline Onboarding Content Development

Accelerate the creation and deployment of personalized onboarding experiences, saving time and resources.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging onboarding modules for new hires?

HeyGen serves as an AI onboarding tool, enabling you to generate dynamic and interactive onboarding modules. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to craft engaging visuals, ensuring a captivating experience for new hires. This approach helps to build a more effective onboarding process.

Can HeyGen customize onboarding plans for different employees or roles?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows for the creation of customized onboarding plans with ease. Its user-friendly design and customizable templates empower you to tailor content, ensuring each new employee receives a personalized and relevant onboarding guide. This customization enhances the overall onboarding experience.

How does HeyGen streamline the employee onboarding process for organizations?

HeyGen streamlines the employee onboarding process by automating video content creation, eliminating complex production. This AI-powered platform helps organizations efficiently build consistent, complete onboarding experiences, ultimately contributing to higher employee retention. It's a cost-effective solution for creating impactful training.

What makes HeyGen an effective onboarding guide generator without an LMS?

HeyGen functions as an intuitive onboarding guide generator, providing LMS-free accessibility for sharing comprehensive onboarding content. Its drag-and-drop interface simplifies the creation of structured learning paths, allowing you to easily build onboarding training and interactive elements.

