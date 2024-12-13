The Ultimate Onboarding Microlearning Video Maker

Effortlessly create engaging employee & customer onboarding videos with customizable AI avatars.

Create a 60-second microlearning video for new hires at a tech company, utilizing an engaging and professional AI avatar to introduce company culture and key tools. The visual style should be sleek and modern, complemented by a friendly, clear AI voiceover provided by HeyGen's Voiceover generation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second customer onboarding video for new SaaS product users, demonstrating a key feature step-by-step. The video should be bright and instructional, crafted using Text-to-video from script with clear on-screen explanations and a positive tone.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 30-second inspiring segment for small business owners, highlighting the ease of creating microlearning videos for onboarding. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a fast-paced, modern visual style with upbeat background music to convey quick setup and professional results.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 50-second inclusive onboarding module for international remote teams, explaining a new internal process. The video should adopt a calm, informative visual style, ensuring clarity and accessibility by utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Onboarding Microlearning Video Maker Works

Create engaging, effective microlearning videos for employee or customer onboarding with ease, transforming text into dynamic visual content.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Input your onboarding microlearning video content by pasting a script or utilizing AI-powered auto-generated scripts to kickstart your creation process.
2
Step 2
Select Your Avatar
Enhance your video by choosing an AI avatar to present your microlearning content, providing a dynamic and engaging narrator for your onboarding videos.
3
Step 3
Generate Your Voiceover
Refine your video by generating professional AI voiceovers, ensuring clear and engaging narration for your onboarding microlearning modules.
4
Step 4
Export and Deploy
Finalize your microlearning video and export it in various aspect ratios for easy deployment across different platforms and devices, completing your onboarding journey.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Onboarding Information

.

Transform intricate onboarding material into clear, digestible microlearning videos, making complex concepts easy to understand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create engaging onboarding videos by transforming your text content into dynamic video presentations. You can leverage realistic AI avatars and high-quality AI voiceovers to deliver impactful employee onboarding or customer onboarding experiences.

What features does HeyGen offer for microlearning videos?

For effective microlearning videos, HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable video templates. You can easily tailor your content with rich graphics, videos, and music assets, ensuring your training is both concise and visually appealing and easy to customize.

Can HeyGen utilize AI avatars for a personalized onboarding microlearning video maker experience?

Absolutely, HeyGen features advanced AI avatars that act as your virtual presenters, offering a personalized touch to your onboarding microlearning video maker experience. This allows you to create consistent and engaging explainer video character maker content without needing a camera.

Does HeyGen support efficient video production with features like subtitles and scripting?

Yes, HeyGen streamlines video production with powerful features like AI-powered auto generated scripts and automatic subtitles, saving valuable time. Its design also supports seamless collaboration across devices, enhancing teamwork for your video projects.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo