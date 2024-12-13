The Ultimate Onboarding Microlearning Video Maker
Effortlessly create engaging employee & customer onboarding videos with customizable AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second customer onboarding video for new SaaS product users, demonstrating a key feature step-by-step. The video should be bright and instructional, crafted using Text-to-video from script with clear on-screen explanations and a positive tone.
Design a 30-second inspiring segment for small business owners, highlighting the ease of creating microlearning videos for onboarding. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a fast-paced, modern visual style with upbeat background music to convey quick setup and professional results.
Produce a 50-second inclusive onboarding module for international remote teams, explaining a new internal process. The video should adopt a calm, informative visual style, ensuring clarity and accessibility by utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Accelerate Microlearning Content Creation.
Easily produce a high volume of engaging onboarding videos, expanding reach to all new hires or customers globally.
Enhance Onboarding Training Effectiveness.
Utilize AI to create dynamic microlearning videos that significantly improve trainee engagement and knowledge retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of onboarding videos?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create engaging onboarding videos by transforming your text content into dynamic video presentations. You can leverage realistic AI avatars and high-quality AI voiceovers to deliver impactful employee onboarding or customer onboarding experiences.
What features does HeyGen offer for microlearning videos?
For effective microlearning videos, HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable video templates. You can easily tailor your content with rich graphics, videos, and music assets, ensuring your training is both concise and visually appealing and easy to customize.
Can HeyGen utilize AI avatars for a personalized onboarding microlearning video maker experience?
Absolutely, HeyGen features advanced AI avatars that act as your virtual presenters, offering a personalized touch to your onboarding microlearning video maker experience. This allows you to create consistent and engaging explainer video character maker content without needing a camera.
Does HeyGen support efficient video production with features like subtitles and scripting?
Yes, HeyGen streamlines video production with powerful features like AI-powered auto generated scripts and automatic subtitles, saving valuable time. Its design also supports seamless collaboration across devices, enhancing teamwork for your video projects.