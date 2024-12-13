Onboarding Lesson Video Maker: Create Engaging Training

Engage new hires faster with dynamic onboarding lessons, utilizing powerful AI avatars.

A 60-second video designed for new hires at a tech company, this `employee onboarding` introduction uses friendly `AI avatars` to welcome them, explain company culture, and outline initial steps. The visual style should be modern and inviting, featuring clean graphics and diverse avatars, accompanied by an upbeat, professional AI voiceover that instills confidence.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second `onboarding lesson video maker` guide for new software users, illustrating key features and first steps. This video should leverage HeyGen's `Text-to-video from script` feature to seamlessly convert written instructions into an engaging, animated walkthrough. Visuals should be bright and intuitive, with clear screen captures and a helpful, articulate AI voiceover that guides users effortlessly.
Prompt 2
Create a concise 30-second `training video` for team managers, demonstrating a new internal process update. This quick guide should utilize HeyGen's `Templates & scenes` to rapidly assemble professional content, showcasing how easily `onboarding video templates` can be adapted. The visual and audio style should be direct and efficient, with clear, actionable bullet points appearing on screen and a confident, informative voiceover.
Prompt 3
An engaging 90-second `how-to guide` targeting employees who need to learn a complex new company procedure. The video will clearly `customize video` elements with detailed screen recordings and step-by-step animations, while making full use of HeyGen's `Subtitles/captions` for enhanced accessibility and comprehension. The tone should be instructional and patient, with a calm, clear AI voice explaining each step alongside precise visual demonstrations.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How onboarding lesson video maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging AI-powered onboarding lessons that captivate new employees and streamline their integration into your company.

1
Step 1
Create Your Lesson Script
Start by inputting your onboarding content. Our platform uses text-to-video capabilities to instantly generate video scenes from your script.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select an AI avatar from our extensive collection to be the presenter for your onboarding lesson, adding a human touch.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Personalize your onboarding lesson by applying your company's branding controls, such as logos and brand colors, for a cohesive look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your lesson and export it in various aspect ratios and resolutions, ready to seamlessly share with new hires.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines the creation of effective onboarding lesson videos. With our AI-generated video maker, you can easily produce compelling content for employee onboarding.

Inspire New Hires and Share Vision

.

Craft inspiring videos to motivate new employees and effectively communicate company culture and strategic vision during onboarding.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of onboarding videos?

HeyGen revolutionizes the **onboarding video maker** process by leveraging advanced **AI avatars** and **text-to-video** technology. This allows you to quickly transform your scripts into engaging, professional **AI-generated videos** for new hires.

Can I customize the visual style of my onboarding videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive **branding controls**, allowing you to customize your **onboarding videos** with your company's logo, colors, and fonts. You can also utilize our diverse **onboarding video templates** to maintain a consistent brand identity.

What makes HeyGen an efficient tool for creating onboarding lesson videos?

HeyGen significantly accelerates **video creation** for **onboarding lessons** by converting **text to video** with realistic **AI voiceovers** and lifelike **AI avatars**. This streamlines your workflow, making it an incredibly efficient **onboarding lesson video maker** for impactful training.

How do AI avatars enhance employee onboarding content created with HeyGen?

HeyGen's **AI avatars** provide a professional and consistent on-screen presence, delivering information clearly and engagingly for **employee onboarding**. These **AI-generated videos** help new hires connect with content more effectively, making the onboarding experience more memorable.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo