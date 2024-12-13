Onboarding Lesson Generator: Streamline Your Training

Design engaging AI-generated content for employee onboarding, leveraging AI avatars to make learning visually compelling.

Discover how a 60-second video can revolutionize your new hire process. Designed for busy HR managers and small business owners, this upbeat and professional explainer video with clean graphics demonstrates the power of an onboarding lesson generator. Watch as complex training modules transform into digestible content using HeyGen's efficient Text-to-video from script feature.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Elevate your e-learning with a 45-second dynamic video tailored for corporate trainers and content creators. Showcase the endless creative possibilities of AI-generated content and interactive quizzes. Employ engaging animations and HeyGen's diverse AI avatars to bring your lessons to life, making learning more captivating than ever before.
Prompt 2
Streamline your training in a snappy 30-second video targeted at L&D specialists and team leads. This simple, clear, and instructional video, with a friendly tone, highlights how easy course creation becomes with an intuitive platform. Leverage HeyGen's pre-built Templates & scenes to quickly assemble compelling employee onboarding content.
Prompt 3
Imagine crafting impactful lesson plans with a 75-second inspiring and cinematic video, perfect for educators and independent course designers. Witness the transformative capabilities of Generative AI in custom content creation. This video, enhanced by HeyGen's high-quality Voiceover generation, illustrates how personalized learning experiences are now effortlessly within reach.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Onboarding Lesson Generator Works

Generate comprehensive and engaging onboarding lessons instantly, transforming your training process with AI-powered video creation for new hires.

1
Step 1
Create Your Lesson Plan
Utilize the AI lesson plan generator to quickly outline your onboarding content, generating structured and comprehensive material for new hires.
2
Step 2
Paste Your AI-Generated Content
Transfer your structured AI-generated content into HeyGen's platform, setting the stage for engaging video production using the text-to-video from script feature.
3
Step 3
Choose Your Visuals and Branding
Enhance your onboarding lesson by choosing an AI avatar to present your content, adding a human touch and professional polish.
4
Step 4
Apply Final Touches and Export
Apply final adjustments like voiceover generation for clarity, ensuring your training lesson is polished. Then, easily export your complete, high-quality onboarding lesson for immediate deployment.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms "onboarding lesson generator" and "AI lesson plan generator" needs, enabling rapid "AI-generated content" creation for impactful employee onboarding and training.

Streamline Content Explanation

.

Simplify complex "lesson plan" topics and create clear, concise "AI-generated content" for more effective knowledge transfer in onboarding.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen assist with employee onboarding?

HeyGen is a powerful AI tool that enables efficient employee onboarding by transforming scripts into engaging videos. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video technology to create comprehensive and consistent training materials for your new hires.

What kind of AI-generated content can I create using HeyGen?

HeyGen empowers users to create diverse AI-generated content, including professional training modules, detailed lesson plans, and informative course materials. Our platform facilitates seamless course creation, making complex topics easy to understand.

Does HeyGen offer features to enhance lesson plan generation?

Yes, HeyGen significantly enhances lesson plan generation with its advanced AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation. These features allow you to produce dynamic and engaging educational videos, bringing your lesson plans to life.

Can HeyGen customize training videos to match my brand?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your custom logo and brand colors directly into your training videos. This ensures a consistent and professional look for all your employee onboarding and training content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo