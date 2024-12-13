The Ultimate Onboarding Kit Video Maker
Create compelling onboarding videos for new hires and customers using AI avatars that bring your script to life with ease.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers your onboarding kit video maker experience. Quickly create engaging onboarding videos for new employees and customers using our AI Video Generator.
Scale Onboarding Content.
Develop comprehensive onboarding courses rapidly, ensuring new hires and customers worldwide receive consistent, multi-language training.
Enhance Training Engagement.
Improve new hire engagement and knowledge retention within your onboarding process by leveraging dynamic, AI-powered video content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging onboarding videos quickly?
HeyGen is an AI Video Generator that simplifies the process to create onboarding videos efficiently. You can transform scripts into professional videos using realistic AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, ensuring your new hires receive engaging videos right from the start.
What kind of AI avatars and text-to-video features does HeyGen offer for onboarding videos?
HeyGen offers a diverse range of realistic AI avatars that can bring your onboarding videos to life, alongside powerful text-to-video functionality. Simply input your script, and our AI generates natural-sounding voiceover generation for a polished presentation.
Does HeyGen provide video templates and branding controls to customize onboarding videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides a variety of professionally designed video templates specifically for onboarding videos to kickstart your creation process. You can easily apply your company's branding controls, including logos and colors, to maintain a consistent and professional look for all your employee onboarding content.
How does HeyGen support multi-language onboarding videos for a diverse onboarding process?
HeyGen empowers you to create inclusive onboarding videos with its robust multi-language support. This capability allows you to tailor your content for a global workforce, ensuring every new hire understands the onboarding process regardless of their native language.