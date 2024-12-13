The Ultimate Onboarding Kit Video Maker

Create compelling onboarding videos for new hires and customers using AI avatars that bring your script to life with ease.

Imagine a dynamic 45-second video designed to immerse new hires into a vibrant company culture, tailored for modern tech startup employees. This energetic and upbeat video, featuring professional yet friendly visuals and an inspiring soundtrack, effectively utilizes HeyGen's AI avatars to introduce key team members and company values, making the employee onboarding experience engaging and memorable.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Onboarding Kit Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging onboarding videos for new employees or customers with our AI Video Generator. Simplify your onboarding process.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin your creative process by pasting your prepared script directly into our platform. Our text-to-video from script capability will then bring your words to life.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse library of professional video templates and scenes to set the perfect backdrop for your message. These templates & scenes ensure a polished look for your content.
3
Step 3
Add Your Brand Elements
Make your onboarding videos uniquely yours by easily applying your company's logo, brand colors, and fonts. Our comprehensive branding controls ensure a consistent and professional look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your creation by choosing your preferred output format and resolution. Our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature ensures your video export is ready for any platform or device.

HeyGen empowers your onboarding kit video maker experience. Quickly create engaging onboarding videos for new employees and customers using our AI Video Generator.

Inspire New Hires

Welcome and inspire new employees with engaging, personalized videos that effectively communicate company culture and key values from day one.

How can HeyGen help me create engaging onboarding videos quickly?

HeyGen is an AI Video Generator that simplifies the process to create onboarding videos efficiently. You can transform scripts into professional videos using realistic AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, ensuring your new hires receive engaging videos right from the start.

What kind of AI avatars and text-to-video features does HeyGen offer for onboarding videos?

HeyGen offers a diverse range of realistic AI avatars that can bring your onboarding videos to life, alongside powerful text-to-video functionality. Simply input your script, and our AI generates natural-sounding voiceover generation for a polished presentation.

Does HeyGen provide video templates and branding controls to customize onboarding videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides a variety of professionally designed video templates specifically for onboarding videos to kickstart your creation process. You can easily apply your company's branding controls, including logos and colors, to maintain a consistent and professional look for all your employee onboarding content.

How does HeyGen support multi-language onboarding videos for a diverse onboarding process?

HeyGen empowers you to create inclusive onboarding videos with its robust multi-language support. This capability allows you to tailor your content for a global workforce, ensuring every new hire understands the onboarding process regardless of their native language.

