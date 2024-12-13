Onboarding Guide Video Maker for Employee Training

Accelerate your onboarding video creation using professional templates and scenes for a consistent brand experience.

Produce a 60-second animated onboarding video designed for new hires in a fast-paced tech startup, utilizing a friendly AI avatar to introduce company culture and key initial steps. The visual style should be clean and modern with an enthusiastic, professional voiceover generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, ensuring all essential information is conveyed accessibly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Develop a concise 45-second instructional video acting as a 'how-to guide' for existing customers, demonstrating a new software feature. Employ one of HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' to quickly assemble a visually engaging sequence with dynamic text-to-video from script, maintaining an energetic and clear visual and audio style to guide users seamlessly through the process.
Create a detailed 90-second AI onboarding video showcasing the core benefits of a new internal software platform for sales teams. The video should adopt a polished, corporate visual style, leveraging HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' capabilities to articulate features and utilizing the 'Media library/stock support' to enhance visual explanations with relevant graphics, ensuring an informative and engaging presentation.
Design a 75-second internal training video for team members learning a new compliance procedure, focusing on clarity and retention. The visual style should be straightforward and informative, utilizing HeyGen's 'Voiceover generation' for clear narration and 'Subtitles/captions' to ensure accessibility and comprehension, providing a direct and professional auditory experience.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Onboarding Videos

Craft engaging onboarding videos effortlessly with HeyGen's AI platform, transforming complex information into clear, welcoming guides for new hires.

Step 1
Paste Your Script
Paste your onboarding guide script directly into HeyGen. Our AI will instantly convert your text into a dynamic video, ready for further customization using our text-to-video feature.
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Enhance your video by selecting from a diverse range of AI avatars. Choose one that best represents your company culture to deliver your onboarding message.
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Branding
Generate professional voiceovers from your script with HeyGen's advanced voiceover generation capabilities, ensuring a clear and engaging narration for your content.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Guide
Finalize your onboarding guide video and export it in your desired format. Share it seamlessly with your new team members to streamline their onboarding experience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Onboarding Information

Transform intricate company policies and procedures into clear, digestible video explanations for faster employee comprehension.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging onboarding videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI onboarding video maker, allowing you to create high-quality onboarding videos efficiently. By simply inputting your script, HeyGen transforms text into compelling video content featuring realistic AI avatars and professional voiceovers, significantly reducing production time.

What customization options are available in HeyGen for branded employee onboarding?

HeyGen provides extensive customization to ensure your employee onboarding videos align with your brand. You can utilize a variety of templates, incorporate your branding controls like logos and colors, and choose from diverse AI avatars to create a unique and professional onboarding guide video.

Can I quickly transform text into polished onboarding guide videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen makes it incredibly easy to create onboarding guide videos from text using its powerful text-to-video capabilities. With advanced Text-to-speech technology and the ability to add visual effects, you can convert scripts into professional videos in minutes, eliminating complex video editing.

Beyond employee onboarding, what other types of how-to guides can I create using HeyGen's AI video platform?

HeyGen's versatile AI video platform is perfect for creating a wide array of how-to guides and instructional content beyond just employee onboarding. You can leverage its features for product tutorials, training modules, marketing explainers, and more, all with seamless customization and efficient video editing tools.

