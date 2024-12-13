Onboarding Guide Video Maker for Employee Training
Accelerate your onboarding video creation using professional templates and scenes for a consistent brand experience.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 45-second instructional video acting as a 'how-to guide' for existing customers, demonstrating a new software feature. Employ one of HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' to quickly assemble a visually engaging sequence with dynamic text-to-video from script, maintaining an energetic and clear visual and audio style to guide users seamlessly through the process.
Create a detailed 90-second AI onboarding video showcasing the core benefits of a new internal software platform for sales teams. The video should adopt a polished, corporate visual style, leveraging HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' capabilities to articulate features and utilizing the 'Media library/stock support' to enhance visual explanations with relevant graphics, ensuring an informative and engaging presentation.
Design a 75-second internal training video for team members learning a new compliance procedure, focusing on clarity and retention. The visual style should be straightforward and informative, utilizing HeyGen's 'Voiceover generation' for clear narration and 'Subtitles/captions' to ensure accessibility and comprehension, providing a direct and professional auditory experience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Employee Onboarding Engagement.
Utilize AI to create dynamic onboarding videos that significantly increase employee engagement and knowledge retention from day one.
Scale Onboarding Content Production.
Quickly generate extensive onboarding video guides, reaching every new employee with consistent, high-quality information.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging onboarding videos?
HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI onboarding video maker, allowing you to create high-quality onboarding videos efficiently. By simply inputting your script, HeyGen transforms text into compelling video content featuring realistic AI avatars and professional voiceovers, significantly reducing production time.
What customization options are available in HeyGen for branded employee onboarding?
HeyGen provides extensive customization to ensure your employee onboarding videos align with your brand. You can utilize a variety of templates, incorporate your branding controls like logos and colors, and choose from diverse AI avatars to create a unique and professional onboarding guide video.
Can I quickly transform text into polished onboarding guide videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen makes it incredibly easy to create onboarding guide videos from text using its powerful text-to-video capabilities. With advanced Text-to-speech technology and the ability to add visual effects, you can convert scripts into professional videos in minutes, eliminating complex video editing.
Beyond employee onboarding, what other types of how-to guides can I create using HeyGen's AI video platform?
HeyGen's versatile AI video platform is perfect for creating a wide array of how-to guides and instructional content beyond just employee onboarding. You can leverage its features for product tutorials, training modules, marketing explainers, and more, all with seamless customization and efficient video editing tools.