Create a 45-second onboarding flow video for small business owners introducing a new employee to their company culture and initial tasks. The visual style should be welcoming and professional, featuring friendly AI avatars demonstrating key processes, complemented by clear, encouraging narration. This video will leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to make the introductory phase engaging and consistent for every new team member.

Design a 30-second personalized video onboarding message tailored for new hires in an HR department. This video should possess an engaging and warm visual style, utilizing smooth transitions between company highlights and a personalized welcome from a team lead. By employing HeyGen's voiceover generation, the message can be uniquely customized with a friendly, professional tone, making the new hire feel instantly valued.
Develop a 60-second instructional video for product managers aiming to demonstrate a new software feature to existing users. The video needs a modern and clean visual style, incorporating instructional overlays and on-screen text highlights to clarify complex steps. Utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes, this onboarding video can be rapidly assembled, ensuring a professional and consistent look without extensive design effort.
Imagine creating a 50-second dynamic and informative onboarding video for online education platforms, guiding new students through navigating the learning environment. The visual elements should include animated graphics and clear demonstrations of key functionalities, accompanied by a precise and encouraging audio tone. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to efficiently transform written instructions into compelling onboarding videos online, ensuring accuracy and engagement.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Onboarding Flow Video Maker Works

Craft engaging and effective onboarding videos quickly with AI, streamlining your new employee or customer journeys with personalized content.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by writing your onboarding message or choosing from pre-designed onboarding video templates to structure your content efficiently.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Talent
Enhance your video with realistic AI avatars and choose from a variety of AI voice overs to deliver your message clearly and professionally.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Branding
Utilize branding controls to seamlessly incorporate your company's logo, colors, and visual elements, ensuring a personalized video onboarding experience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Easily export your finished onboarding video in your desired aspect ratio, ready to be shared across platforms to welcome new team members or customers.

Inspire New Hires

Craft engaging and motivational welcome videos that help new employees connect with company culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of onboarding videos?

HeyGen streamlines the production of engaging onboarding videos by leveraging AI-generated videos and realistic AI avatars. Our platform functions as an efficient onboarding video maker, allowing you to create professional onboarding videos online with ease.

Does HeyGen support personalized video onboarding for new employees?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to craft highly personalized video onboarding experiences tailored for your new hires. Utilize our customizable onboarding video templates and AI voice overs to effectively communicate your unique onboarding process.

What video editing capabilities does HeyGen offer for corporate training content?

HeyGen serves as a powerful video editor, providing robust features for creating compelling training videos and video presentations. You can integrate branding controls, utilize a comprehensive media library, and generate videos directly from text-to-video scripts.

Can HeyGen be used as an onboarding flow video maker for product tutorials?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal onboarding flow video maker for developing clear product demo videos and tutorial videos. Our platform allows you to combine AI avatars with your own media and screen recording content to explain complex processes visually and effectively.

